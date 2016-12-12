BFGoodrich ® Tires Featured on new Ford F-150 Raptor

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 329 View / December 12, 2016

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 12, 2016 – The light-truck industry was redefined in 1976 when BFGoodrich ® Tires released its first Radial All-Terrain T/A ® tire. Forty years later, the latest all-terrain tire ─ the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A ® KO2 ─ will continue to set the off-road standard on the reengineered 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, the most capable factory-available off-road pickup truck.

Since its debut in 2014, the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A ® KO2 has sold more than 5 million tires in North America, helping light-truck owners get more performance out of their on- and off-road experiences. BFGoodrich Tires participated with Ford as a technical partner in the official media launch of its 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor this week in Borrego Springs, Calif.

Engineered from BFGoodrich’s championship off-road motorsports technology, the KO2 delivers exceptional toughness, tread life and traction for conquering harsh conditions, including gravel, dirt, rock, mud and snow.

The F-150 Raptor, part of the Ford Performance lineup, is the latest example of collaboration among Ford and BFGoodrich engineers collaborating to create custom-tailored tire constructions and compounds that maximize vehicle performance. The F-150 Raptor’s version of the KO2 tire was co-developed with Ford engineers and tuned specifically for the truck’s unique performance requirements.

BFGoodrich has long used the Baja Mexico peninsula as a proving ground for its products. This year, Ford Performance entered the new F-150 Raptor in the fully stock truck class at the SCORE Baja 1000, the toughest off-road race on the planet. The F-150 Raptor finished the punishing race under the 36-hour time limit using only one set of standard BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A ® KO2 tires.

Michelin or BFGoodrich tires are featured on every current vehicle in the Ford Performance line-up: the Ford GT, Mustang Shelby GT350, Mustang Shelby GT350R, Focus RS, Focus ST, and Fiesta ST each come equipped with Michelin tires, and now the F-150 Raptor on BFGoodrich Tires.

