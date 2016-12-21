RUGGED RIDGE INTRODUCES NEW LINE OF D-RING ISOLATORS FOR ALL OFF-ROAD VEHICLES

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 82 View / December 21, 2016

New Isolators Effectively Eliminate the Rattle of D-Rings and Shackles

Suwanee, Ga. (Dec. 20, 2016) – Rugged Ridge®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road accessories, today announced the launch of its new line of D-Ring Isolators for all Jeep models and off-road vehicles to eliminate the recovery rattle

The Rugged Ridge D-Ring Isolators were designed to eliminate the rattling, banging and clanging D-Rings cause against the bumpers while not in use. The Isolators can be installed in a few minutes and offer industry-leading protection.

Rugged Ridge D-Ring Isolators are a three piece design that incorporate a collar that clips to the outside perimeter of the shackle, as well as two washers that insulate between the shackle pin and the bumper mount for total isolation. Molded of sturdy polyurethane, the Rugged Ridge D-Ring isolators are extremely resistant to harsh environments, abrasions and impacts, for a long service life.

Rugged Ridge D-Ring Isolators are available in, 3/4 inch and 7/8 inch to fit most recovery shackles and are molded in a variety of colors including: black, red, yellow, green and pink.

Rugged Ridge D-Ring Isolators are sold in pairs of two isolators and four washers and are backed by an industry-leading 5-year limited warranty with a starting MSPR of $11.99.

For more information about the D-Ring Isolators, or Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com.

Part No. Description MSRP 11235.30 D-Ring Isolator, Black, 3/4- Inch $11.99 11235.31 D-Ring Isolator, Red, 3/4- Inch $11.99 11235.32 D-Ring Isolator, Yellow, 3/4- Inch $11.99 11235.33 D-Ring Isolator, Green, 3/4- Inch $11.99 11235.34 D-Ring Isolator, Pink, 3/4- Inch $11.99 11235.40 D-Ring Isolator, Black, 7/8- Inch $11.99 11235.41 D-Ring Isolator, Black, 7/8- Inch $11.99 11235.42 D-Ring Isolator, Black, 7/8- Inch $11.99 11235.43 D-Ring Isolator, Black, 7/8- Inch $11.99

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com.

Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

