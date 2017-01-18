BITD Implements New Safety Rules For 2017

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 21 View / January 18, 2017

2017 Best In The Desert Safety Rules Don’t Be Caught Off Guard!

As the 2017 Best In The Desert (BITD) Bluewater Parker 425 presented by Impact approaches, new rules regarding safety are now mandatory. These rules were introduced prior to 2016, when it was made known that they were recommended for one year and required for 2017. While none of the rule updates are major changes, there is no need for surprises when you show up to tech at your first race of the season. For this reason Impact wants to ensure that all racers are familiar with the 2017 safety rules.

Helmets: Helmets must be approved by one of the following with the appropriate approval decal attached; Snell SA2005 / SA2010 or SAH2010 / SA2015. The interior and exterior areas of the helmet must be free of defects (i.e., the padding must be in good condition and the exterior of the helmet must not be damaged). Beginning with the 2017 Best in the Desert Racing Season, SA2005 rated helmets will no longer be permitted. Undergarments: The use of petroleum based and other synthetic blends of undergarments such as the athletic or compression style close-fit garments are not permitted (commonly used for the cooling, moisture wicking, and quick drying features). Synthetic fibers such as nylon, elastane, and polyester melt when ignited and for this reason they will not be permitted. Best in the Desert strongly recommends the use of a fire retardant long sleeve tops, and long bottom undergarments as well as fire retardant socks rated to the SFI 3.3 specification. BITD strongly recommends the use of either a fire retardant balaclava rated to the SFI 3.3 specification or a helmet skirt rated to the SFI 3.3/5 specification. Suits: One-piece firesuits are mandatory. Two-piece suits are not permitted . Suits must not have any holes, rips, or tears or be worn thin and must be free from any petroleum-based contaminants. All suits must be manufactured from fire resistant material and shall bear a minimum of an SFI 3.2A/5 or higher manufacturer’s certification label. Fire retardant gloves and footwear rated to the SFI 3.3 standard are very highly recommended. Best In The Desert Racing Association also highly recommends that each fire suit be labeled on the upper right chest with the entrant’s full name, blood type, allergies or other important medical information.

Safety Harness: All vehicles must have a minimum of five-point harnesses (six and seven point recommended) consisting of a lap belt, anti-sub strap belt, and two shoulder harnesses with metal to metal “latch and link” buckling style connectors at each point for every occupant in the race vehicle. No push button type or cam lock style releases will be permitted . The harness system shall bear the SFI Foundation’s 16.1 or 16.5 manufacturer’s certification label on each webbing component. The five-point (or six or seven point) harness system shall consist of one anti-submarine strap measuring a minimum of 1.75-inch wide, one 3-inch wide lap belt, and two 3-inch wide shoulder harnesses (no “Y” type shoulder belts are permitted). Full 2-inch, 2-inch to 3-inch transitional, and 3-inch folded and sewn to 2-inch shoulder belts are permitted only when used in conjunction with a frontal head restraint device (FHR). The FHR must be presented at technical inspection if any of the listed variations of the 2-inch shoulder harnesses are used. Two-inch all over safety harnesses (complete 2-inch all over webbing) will be permitted by Best in the Desert only if bearing the SFI 16.5 manufacturer’s certification label on all webbing components. Ratchet style lap belt adjuster mechanisms are permitted if complying with and bearing the SFI Foundation’s 16.1 or greater manufacturer’s certification label. Harness systems must be in new or perfect condition with no cuts, frayed layers, webbing elongation, chemical stains, or excessive dirt, and must be in flexible condition (i.e. material must not be rigid).

Harnesses shall be manufactured in compliance with the SFI Foundation’s 16.1 or 16.5 specifications and must show the manufacturer’s name and the month and the year of manufacture on the certification label. All harnesses must be installed per the manufacturer’s instructions and must follow industry standards. Mixing and matching varying manufacturer’s belt components on a single system is not permitted – each occupant’s safety harness shall consist of belt components from a single manufacturer. All belts must be replaced three years from the month and year of manufacture. No portion of the safety harness system may be altered in any fashion from the manufacturer’s original design. No surplus safety harnesses are permitted. NOTE: Where “D” rings are used, the excess belt material must thread back through the D ring a third time.

Frontal Head Restraint: For the 2017 race season, Best in the Desert Racing Association mandates that all persons driving or riding in any class race vehicle wear a frontal head restraint (FHR) bearing the SFI Foundation’s 38.1 manufacturer’s certification label.

Safety Nets: Best In The Desert Racing Association approved safety nets are mandatory on all vehicles and must cover the complete open area of the cockpit on both sides of the vehicle, including open wing glass area with glass or no glass. An SFI 27.1 rated driver/navigator ingress/egress window net will be mandatory for the 2017 season. Nets must be installed on the inside of the roll cage to prevent them from being damaged or coming off in the event of a roll over or slide on the side. Nets attached to door frames are permitted as long as door has a positive secondary latching device. Nets must be installed so that the occupants can release the netting unassisted and exit the vehicle regardless of the position of the vehicle. Net installation must meet with the approval of the chief technical inspector. Lexan in the side windows can be substituted for nets as long as positive secondary latching devices are used. Lexan side windows must be mounted in such a fashion as to allow quick removal in event door will not open.

The net border or edge and the net attachment must be made of materials that are as strong or stronger than the net itself. Net attachments must be every 6 inches. Acceptable attachments are not limited to the following, but will need to meet SFI 27.1 specifications; Adel clamps, one way snaps, metal hooks, and steel rods. Steel rods are acceptable methods of bottom fastening. No zip ties may be used for the ingress/Egress net. No Velcro may be used. Best In The Desert Racing Association requires that occupants of all vehicles must be protected during a roll over in such a manner that prevents them from extending from the body or frame of vehicle.

Vehicle Refueling: Best in the Desert mandates refueling personnel (aka “The Fueler”; the crew member responsible for inserting the fuel nozzle or dry brake during a pit stop) wear a one piece or two piece fire suit minimally rated to the SFI Foundation’s 3.2A/5 manufacturer’s certification. The suit shall cover the crew member from the neck to the ankles and to the wrists. The suit must be free from holes, rips, tears, and not worn thin. Additionally the “fueler” must wear a SNELL rated full face helmet, an SFI 3.3 rated balaclava, SFI 3.3 rated fire retardant gloves, and SFI 3.3 rated fire retardant shoes and an SFI 52.1 rated fueler apron.

Order the equipment you need now to ensure that you have everything you need on race day to give your racers and pit crew all the possible precautions against injury. Impact dealers including McKenzie’s, Rugged Radio, UPR, PCI Butch’s, and SDHQ will be at the Parker 425 with Impact’s most popular safety items available. Additionally, Impact will also be displaying at the Parker 425 and can assist with any questions regarding the updates and will have stock on hand in an effort to address any last-minute needs.

