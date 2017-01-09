Chris Rea Joins GenRight Off Road Racing as Navigator.

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 15 View / January 9, 2017

New era, fresh perspective gives Pellegrino added advantage to the 4485.

January 9, 2017, Simi Valley, CA – Tony Pellegrino of GenRight Off Road is primed and ready to conquer the 2017 Nitto King of the Hammers Powered By Optima. With just a few weeks away, the car is tested and works extremely well in the rocks and desert.



“The Falken Tires are working excellent as usual, and there really are no issues with the car. We are ready for shock testing, a few more final tuning sessions and then into race week.” Explained Tony after returning from a week at the Hammers over New Years.



With the 2017 race closing in, GenRight Off Road racing is welcoming Chris Rea to the team as Tony’s navigator. Chris has a strong background as a navigator within Ultra4 Racing including multiple podiums throughout the seasons since 2013. He was also the Chief Tech Inspector for Ultra4 from 2011 – 2013.



“I’m excited to be in the car with Tony and I was quite humbled that Tony called. He is awesome in the rocks and his anticipation of bumps and throttle control in the desert is phenomenal. He and I mesh well and my knowledge of the car is extensive, so even though I am new to the team I feel like I’ve been here for much longer.” Chris said after the latest test session in the 4485 racecar.

Chris has a strong mechanical background and technical knowledge within off road vehicles and racing; knowledge gained over the years of helping out various teams including Slawson, Healy, and Dave Cole. Chris spent six years in the U.S. Navy, was medically discharged. He went on to UC Santa Barbara and graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. His military background, history and education are all reasons why he was at the top of Tony’s list as his navigator for 2017.



GenRight Off Road will be represented in multiple classes throughout KOH week. Jami Pellegrino will be racing in the Can Am KOH UTV Race on Wednesday, Jordan Pellegrino will be racing in the 4585 in the Smittybilt Every Man Challenge on Thursday, and Tony Pellegrino will be racing with Chris in the 4485 in the Nitto King of the Hammers Powered by Optima on Friday.



GenRight Off Road is an official sponsor of KOH week. GenRight Off Road is committed to building the best and most innovative Jeep parts and accessories for the true off road enthusiast. Follow GenRight Off Road on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and find products for your Jeep at Genright.com.

Related