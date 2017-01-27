FOX Puts up $10k Purse to the Overall Winner on FOX at The 2017 Mint 400

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 23 View / January 27, 2017

The FOX Proving Grounds returns to The Great American Off-Road Race

The Mint 400 today announced FOX, an industry leader in design and development of high performance shock absorbers and off-road racing suspension products, has returned as a sponsor of the 2017 Polaris RZR Mint 400 Presented by BFGoodrich Tires. A ten thousand dollar purse is now up for grabs for the overall winner on FOX shocks courtesy of FOX. Additionally, the FOX Proving Grounds returns as the ultimate performance test in one of the toughest and most challenging sections of The Mint 400 race course.

“FOX has been in the shock game for over three decades and is a great example of a company that created a product specific to off-road racing then took it mainstream. Off-road racing is the perfect R&D for technology used in everyday vehicles. FOX has done an exceptional job of taking an off-road company and turning it into a globally recognized brand,” commented Matt Martelli, Mint 400 CEO.

FOX shock technology has come a long way since its humble beginnings in Bob Fox’s garage, where he built the first “FOX AirShox” on a Maico dirt bike in 1974. Now for over three decades, FOX has been an industry leader in the design and development of high performance shock absorbers and racing suspension products for snowmobiles, mountain bikes, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, off-road cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Come and see FOX’s line of products at Tech & Contingency from 8:00am-5:00pm on Fremont St. East Friday, March 3rd and all day long at the official Primm Valley Mint 400 Start/Finish Line in Primm, NV on Saturday, March 4th.

With an approximately 70% win rate in desert, rock, and short course racing, FOX racked up an almost unbelievable number of wins in 2016, proving the superiority of their race suspension and technologies highlighted by Justin Lofton’s back-to-back Mint 400 victory.

FOX took thirteen class wins at the 2016 Polaris RZR Mint 400 presented by BFGoodrich Tires including Class 1500 (Cody Parkhouse), Class 6100 (Christian Sourapas), Class 1000 (Roger Starkey), UTV Turbo (Branden Sims), UTV Production (Justin Lambert), Class 6000 (Todd Jackson), Class 2000 (Kevin Smith), Class 3000 (Reid Rutherford), Unlimited Pro (David Martinez), Vintage (Todd Richards), Stock VW (Alex Rivas Alvarez) and Class 1200 (Greg Foutz).

ABOUT FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Headquartered in Scotts Valley, CA, FOX designs and manufactures high-performance suspension products primarily for mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. For more than three decades, FOX’s team of enthusiasts and professional athletes has been improving vehicle performance through a unique commitment to redefining ride dynamics.

About The Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the oldest, most prestigious, and most challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over three hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1967, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the worlds best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!

About Mad Media

Mad Media (www.madmedia.com) is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, with in-house film and television production. We craft authentic, culturally engaging brand messages, and deliver them across print, web, photography, and film platforms. Mad Media has been leading the online content revolution since 1995 producing major commercial, television, online content and viral film projects such as The Gymkhana Series and XP1K Series.

