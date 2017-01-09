KOH Pre-Show Live from 4 Wheel Parts Reminder!

by Shannon Welch / 0 Comments / 12 View / January 9, 2017

The 4 Wheel Parts KOH Pre-Show will be live January 10th at 6:30PM at 4 Wheel Parts in Compton. You can join us in person or online! Drivers local to the Southern California area are encouraged to join us on site, as are fans that would like to get a chance to meet some of their favorite drivers in person! The annual event is a great place to learn some clues to the race course from Dave Cole himself. We will also open up the conversation to any questions you may have at the end of the show! If you can’t be there in person be sure to join us live online!



Last Call For Registrations if you want your name in Tuesday’s Draw!

If you or someone you know has yet to register, be sure to sign up by tomorrow! You can see who is already registered by going here and clicking on Who’s Registered? . You can sort by class, name and car number!

Limited and UTV Drivers must register by tomorrow, Friday 1/6 at 5:00PM to have their name drawn for starting positions in Limited and UTV Races! Limited and UTV Drivers also have until tomorrow at 5PM to sign up and pay for a qualifying spot if they prefer to qualify vs. have their name drawn. Any drivers signing up after tomorrow will be automatically assigned a starting position behind the randomized draw positions announced during the live show!

4400 drivers who sign up after tomorrow will still be allowed to qualify but will be added to the end of either Tuesday or Wednesday’s qualifying.

Motos riders are starting in the order in which they registered and paid! Shootout competitors will be drawn for position on Tuesday as well. Any shootout participants signing up after tomorrow will be added to the end of the line up.

