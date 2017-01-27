Ladies Offroad Welding Experience at King of the Hammers with ESAB

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 18 View / January 27, 2017

Tuesday February 7th 1-3pm at ESAB Welding Booth

MESA, AZ January 27, 2017: ESAB Welding & Cutting, the official welding sponsor of Ultra4 and 2017 Nitto King of the Hammers, LetzRoll Offroad and Ladies Offroad Network have partnered to host a hands-on Ladies Offroad Welding Experience at King of the Hammers on Tuesday February 7th from 1-3pm at the ESAB Welding Booth on Griffin Expressway. Ladies will be able to put on a welding helmet, gloves and jacket, and then get instructions on how to weld. The first 50 ladies in attendance will receive a special gift from ESAB and everyone that attends will be entered to win an ESAB Welding Helmet and more goodies.

When done welding, or while waiting to weld, ladies will have the opportunity to tour the LetzRoll Offroad Racing working pit that has two cars taking the green flag. Driver of Record Andrew McLaughlin will be qualifying for the 4400 class during Power Hour on Wednesday night, race the Smittybilt Everyman Challenge race on Thursday in #4893, and then race the main Nitto King of the Hammers race on Friday in #4493. Ladies will have the opportunity to ask questions and watch as the team continues to prep for race day.

“The ESAB team that will be helping the ladies and our LetzRoll Offroad team that will host the ladies in our pit area are super excited about supporting everyone at this hands on event,” said Andrew McLaughlin, LetzRoll Offroad Owner, KOH Driver, and Brand Ambassador for ESAB Welding. “I think it is awesome that women are at the King of the Hammers and the Ladies Offroad Network is able to offer these opportunities, I know a lot of guys that would love to have the ability to learn like this. We hope every lady on the lakebed will come, get their hands dirty, ask questions and gain more knowledge.”

Details on the Ladies Welding Experience can be found at www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2017-koh. There is a Facebook Event: www.facebook.com/events/236124730132145

The Ladies Offroad Network is hosting a similar event on Wednesday: Ladies Tire Experience at the BFGoodrich Tires Garage. Also, every morning ladies can meet at the 4 Wheel Parts booth from 9-11am for free coffee and tea in a casual networking. Attendance to all the events will earn Ladies Offroad Network Rock Star points and will enter them into a raffle for a Black Forest Portable Fridge/Freezer and a Kicker Stereo System. More information on all the events is at www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2017-koh.

There are unofficially 23 Ladies racing during the King of the Hammers week as drivers, riders and co-drivers. All the ladies bio pages and cheering schedule of when each lady is racing is posted at www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2017-koh.

About Ladies Offroad Network: Ladies Offroad Network is dedicated to supporting all offroad ladies by guiding, educating, and motivating them to achieve their goals. Whether you are a driver, co-driver, racer, passenger, mother, business owner, worker, or hobbyist, you are welcome to join the Network. We aim to meet the needs of every lady who loves offroad by providing a space to learn more about offroad sports, chat with other ladies from around the world, and share stories with a community that has the same passion. The Network consists of an informational website, conversational forum, fun Facebook group and hands-on interactive events. Founded by Bower Media’s Charlene Bower. www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com

