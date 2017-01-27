RUGGED RIDGE INTRODUCES NEW ELITE LINE OF EXTERIOR ACCESSORIES FOR 2007-2017 JEEP WRANGLER JK / JKU MODELS

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 52 View / January 27, 2017

Distinctive Elite Styling and Premium Finishes Distinguish New Product Line

Suwanee, Ga. (January 19, 2017) – Rugged Ridge®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the expansion of its Elite line of exterior styling accessories with the addition of its Elite Headlight Guards, Elite Tail Light Guards, Elite Fuel Doors and Elite Door Handle Inserts for 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler JK models.

Rugged Ridge’s Elite line of exterior accessories features patented designs intended to provide an attractive and desirable option for JK owners that incorporates Rugged Ridge exclusive Elite styling, high-quality materials and a choice of premium finishes — all elements selected to separate the products from others currently found in the JK aftermarket.

Rugged Ridge Elite Headlight Guards are cast from rugged aluminum alloy and are designed to provide superior protection for headlights while adding a unique geometric design. Three premium finishes are available: textured black powder coat, vibrant red powder coat or raw aluminum.

Rugged Ridge Elite Tail Light Guards feature a patented, innovative design that fully encapsulates the tail light for unsurpassed protection. Constructed from sturdy cast aluminum and built to withstand serious off-road assaults, the Elite Tail Light Guards can protect Jeeps on the toughest adventures. The Elite Tail Light Guards are offered in a variety of finishes: textured black powder coat, red powder coat, raw aluminum or a textured black powder coat with machined aluminum slats.

Also introduced as part of the Elite Line is the Rugged Ridge Elite Fuel Door Cover. The cover incorporates a smooth-operating internal hinge mechanism and a positive retention latch that opens and closes with a simple press of the lid, and is constructed from heavy cast aluminum.

The final installment to the Elite line are Rugged Ridge’s Elite Door Handle Inserts. Each inserts is made from durable cast aluminum and feature an off-road inspired tire tread inlay, available in a choice of three finishes: black tread, brushed aluminum tread or brushed aluminum with contrasting black tread. Sets are available for both two and four-door models.

The Rugged Ridge® Elite line of exterior accessories for Wrangler JK are backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and are available online and through select Jeep and off-road accessories retailers nationwide.

For more information about the Elite line of products or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road parts, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

Part No. Description MSRP 11230.12 Elite Headlight Euro Guards, Textured Black; 07-17 JK/JKU $66.99 11230.15 Elite Headlight Euro Guards, Red; 07-17 JK/JKU $66.99 11230.16 Elite Headlight Euro Guards, Raw Aluminum; 07-17 JK/JKU $66.99 11226.04 Elite Tail Light Guards, Brushed Black; 07-17 JK $173.99 11226.05 Elite Tail Light Guards, Black; 07-17 Wrangler JK $159.99 11226.06 Elite Tail Light Guards, Red; 07-17 Wrangler JK $159.99 11226.07 Elite Tail Light Guards, Raw; 07-17 Wrangler JK $133.99 11425.10 Elite Fuel Door, Non-Lock, Brushed Alum.; 07-17 JK $126.99 11425.12 Elite Fuel Door, Non-Lock, Black; 07-17 JK $113.99 13311.48 Door Handle Inserts, Black Tread, 2 Door; 07-16 JK $52.99 13311.49 Door Handle Inserts, Black Tread, 4 Door; 07-16 JKU $79.99 13311.50 Door Handle Inserts, Brushed Tread, 2 Door; 07-16 JK $52.99 13311.51 Door Handle Inserts, Brushed Tread, 4 Door; 07-16 JKU $79.99 13311.52 Door Handle Inserts, Contrast Tread, 2 Door; 07-16 JK $52.99 13311.53 Door Handle Inserts, Contrast Tread, 4 Door; 07-16 JKU $79.99

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com.

Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

