BFGoodrich® Tires Enhancing Support of Racers at 2017 King of the Hammers

BFGoodrich® Tires will enhance its already unparalleled support of off-road racers at the 2017 King of the Hammers with a robust contingency program and technical support for racers as well as the new BFGoodrich Garage designed for support of Everyman Challenge race teams. The event occurs in Johnson Valley, Calif. Feb 8-10.

BFGoodrich looks to put its drivers back on the podium with competitors such as BFGoodrich Performance Team members and 2016 Everyman Challenge champions Brad and Roger Lovell; and Rob MacCachren, winner of three consecutive SCORE Baja 1000 races.

The strong stable of drivers includes past King of the Hammers Champion Randy Slawson and veteran Tom Wayes, as well as Performance Team members Casey Currie, Lance Clifford and Larry McRae.

With an emphasis on starting the 2017 racing season off on the right foot, BFGoodrich is offering a contingency program to the overall winner of the Ultra4 King of Hammers Everyman Challenge (EMC) and the open field King of Hammers rock race. Racers will be eligible for awards of $2,500 and $5000 respectfully with victory and proper vehicle branding while running BFGoodrich tires exclusively.

BFGoodrich isn’t stopping there in its support of racers for this event. In addition to the traditional support along pit row in Hammer Town, BFGoodrich will bring the spirit of its award winning Baja racing pits to the Everyman Challenge this year with a remote pit location on the course. The new BFGoodrich Garage is a physical space on site where competitors can get tire advice from BFGoodrich experts as well as utilize the workable space in preparation for the Everyman Challenge competition.

“King of the Hammers brings unique challenges to racers and tire manufacturers,” said Peter Calhoun, BFGoodrich motorsports marketing manager. “At the same time, it provides a tremendous opportunity to prove the toughness and performance of pure desert and rock race tires to DOT off-road tires. We feel confident that our portfolio of tires supporting world-class rock racers will again challenge for class and overall titles.”

An additional activity BFGoodrich is partnering with at the event is the Ladies Offroad Network and Tire experience event on Wednesday, Feb. 8. In partnering with off-road veteran and BFGoodrich Performance Team member Charlene Bower, women in attendance at the event will have the opportunity to get instruction on tire changing and talk shop with like-minded female auto enthusiasts.

Last year, BFGoodrich claimed the Polaris UTV championship and swept the podium in the Everyman Challenge with the Lovell’s claiming the Legends and overall class, Jesse Combs securing the win in the Modified class and Brian Behrend in Stock.

BFGoodrich will outfit racers in various tire models including the BFGoodrich Krawler T/A, Baja T/A KR2-S, Baja T/A KR2 UTV tire.

