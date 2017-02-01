Ladies Offroad Tire Experience at King of the Hammers BFGoodrich Tires Garage

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 13 View / February 1, 2017

Wednesday February 8th 1-3pm at BFGoodrich Tires Garage

MESA, AZ January 30, 2017: BFGoodrich Tires™ and Ladies Offroad Network have partnered to host a hands-on Ladies Offroad Tire Experience at King of the Hammers on Wednesday February 8th from 1-3pm at the BFGoodrich Tires Garage. Ladies will have the opportunity to use a jack, impact wrench, star and other tools to learn how to properly change a tire. We will be changing the tires on Frankie, the Jeep Charlene Bower used in the Ladies Co-Driver Challenge Trail of Missions and Rebelle Rally events. The first 50 ladies in attendance will receive a special gift from BFGoodrich Tires and everyone that attends will be entered to win a Bag of BFGoodrich Goodies and more.

Brad Lovell, 2016 King of the Hammers Every Man Challenge overall winner, who has a long offroad winning resume, will be onsite to help with instructions alongside Charlene Bower and other BFGoodrich Tires Performance Team members. Brad and Charlene will be available to share their offroad experiences.

When ladies are done changing the tire, or while they are waiting, everyone will have the opportunity to tour the BFGoodrich Tires Garage working pit that will be supporting the Every Man Challenge racers. There will also be BFGoodrich Tires staff on hand that will be able to teach about tires and answer specific questions. Did you know tires have over 30 layers in them?

“Changing a tire can be a stressful situation if you have never done it before. This is a hands-on experience that allows you to get the knowledge of how to do it, while actually putting the tools in your hands. Don’t be intimidated, confidence comes in many ways including education,” said Alisha Schultz, BFGoodrich Tires Enthusiast Events Marketing Manager. “This is also a great way to support other ladies who are at different levels of offroading. If you are experienced at changing tires, bring a friend that may not have any and support and encourage her while she does it for the first time. We are excited to support Ladies Offroad Networks hands-on activities and look forward to seeing everyone on the lakebed.”

Details on the Ladies Tire Experience can be found at www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2017-koh. There is a Facebook Event: www.facebook.com/events/236124730132145

The Ladies Offroad Network is hosting a similar event on Tuesday: Ladies Welding Experience at the ESAB Welding booth. Also, every morning ladies can meet at the 4 Wheel Parts booth from 9-11am for free coffee and tea for casual networking. Attendance to all the events will earn Ladies Offroad Network Rock Star points and will enter them into a raffle for a Black Forest Portable Fridge/Freezer and a Kicker Stereo System. More information on all the events is at www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2017-koh.

There are unofficially 23 Ladies racing during the King of the Hammers week as drivers, riders and co-drivers. All the ladies bio pages and cheering schedule of when each lady is racing is posted at www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2017-koh.

About Ladies Offroad Network: Ladies Offroad Network is dedicated to supporting all offroad ladies by guiding, educating, and motivating them to achieve their goals. Whether you are a driver, co-driver, racer, passenger, mother, business owner, worker, or hobbyist, you are welcome to join the Network. We aim to meet the needs of every lady who loves offroad by providing a space to learn more about offroad sports, chat with other ladies from around the world, and share stories with a community that has the same passion. The Network consists of an informational website, conversational forum, fun Facebook group and hands-on interactive events. Founded by Bower Media’s Charlene Bower. www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com

Related