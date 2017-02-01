RUGGED RIDGE EXPANDS LINE OF OFF-ROAD RECOVERY GEAR WITH NEW SOFT ROPE SHACKLES

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 9 View / February 1, 2017

New Rope Shackles Constructed With High Modulus Polyethylene Fiber To Offer Increased Flexibility

Suwanee, Ga. (January 31, 2017) – Rugged Ridge®, a industry leading manufacturer of high quality Jeep®, truck and off-road accessories, today announced the expansion of its line of off-road recovery gear with the addition of new Soft Rope Shackles for various on- and off-road applications.

Rugged Ridge has taken the same developments in synthetic rope technology over the past decade and applied them to a simple, easy-to –use recovery shackle. The new Soft Rope Recovery Shackles are 7/16-inch diameter section of high-quality High Modulus Polyethylene Fiber (HMPE) rope, which is woven into a “noose” that is stronger than a comparable steel D-ring shackle while gaining infinite flexibility over its rigid steel counterparts. With a 7,500 pound working load limit, they are significantly stronger than a in comparison to a steel shackle of the same diameter.

The Soft Rope Shackles’ one-piece construction eliminates the chance of losing shackle pins, and allows the pins to be manipulated easily even while wearing gloves. The light weight of the equipment allows the pins to float, making them perfect for use in marine applications. Soft Rope Shackles are so lightweight that, if dropped they will sit on top of mud rather than sinking to the bottom.

Rugged Ridge’s Soft Rope Shackles allow for limitless recovery scenarios as their flexibility permits securing to a wider array of recovery points. The synthetic rope fiber does not absorb water, has low-friction characteristics and resists abrasions. The rope shackle can be washed with water, air dried, and will not rust. Soft Rope Shackles can even be wrapped around a roll bar, when not in use, making a convenient grab handle.

The Rugged Ridge Soft Rope Shackles are backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and are available through select Jeep and off-road parts & accessories retailers nationwide with retail pricing starting at $46.99.

For more information about the new Soft Rope Shackles, or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6201 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

Part No. Description MSRP 11235.50 Soft Rope Shackle, 7/16-Inch, 7500 LBS WLL $46.99 11235.52 Soft Rope Shackle, 7/16-Inch, 7500 LBS WLL, Pair $93.99

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com.

Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

Related