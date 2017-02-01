SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks Return to 2017 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 81 View / February 1, 2017

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Jan. 31, 2017) – The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach announced today that the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks has signed a multi-year agreement to return and race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach starting in 2017.



Popular with Grand Prix fans, the Stadium SUPER Trucks series, founded by racing legend Robby Gordon, features high-horsepower trucks that not only race around the world-famous 1.97-mile, 11-turn Grand Prix racetrack but also jump high in the air utilizing a series of temporary ramps placed throughout the circuit. Long Beach is the third of 10 racing events on the 2017 SUPER Trucks schedule.



“It’s great to come back to Long Beach for our fifth year,” said Gordon. “It’s pretty cool that we’ve been able to build a good following there and wow the fans. We’re really proud to be back because, in my mind, the Grand Prix of Long Beach is the biggest street race in North America.”



“I know our fans are delighted to once again have the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks at Long Beach this year,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “They have proved to be an amazing attraction and a highlight of the weekend racing action.”



The SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will run practice and qualifying on Friday with races on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.



Featuring a wide variety of on- and off-track activities for the entire family, the Grand Prix will be headlined by the IndyCar Series, as well as the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and its all-new prototype cars. In addition to the Stadium SUPER Trucks, the weekend will include the Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights and the powerful sports cars of the Pirelli World Challenge.



About SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks

Influenced by the former Mickey Thompson Stadium Off-Road Racing Series, where drivers such as Gordon, Casey Mears and six-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson got their start, Gordon created SST in response to the public’s overwhelming interest in trucks and off-road racing. His plan to re-launch the former stadium series has led to exciting racing on both asphalt and dirt, while producing one of the most extreme forms of action sports today.

Other than the trucks launching 20 feet in the air covering distances more than 150 feet, what sets the SST program apart from other series is the fact that all the SST trucks are identically prepared and delivered to drivers in race-ready condition. Race winners are decided by driver skill rather than individual team engineering and budgets. Drivers and their personal mechanics are assigned specific SST mechanics who together tune and make minor adjustments to the 600-horsepower trucks.



