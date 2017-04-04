4th Annual Gathering In Moab Hosted by BFGoodrich Tires, Raceline Wheels, Warn Industries, AEV Conversions and Mac’s Tie Downs

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 16 View / April 4, 2017

Wednesday April 12th Moab, Utah – $8000 Grand Raffle Prize

MESA, AZ March 31, 2017: BFGoodrich Tires™, Raceline Wheels, Warn Industries, American Expedition Vehicles and Mac’s Tie Downs have partnered to host the 4th Annual Gathering in Moab. This unique event hosts guests from across the country who will join exceptional trail leaders for a day on the Moab trails followed by an evening at an iconic Moab location for dinner with industry professionals. Guests at all levels of ability are welcome to register, from the buggies on 42” BFGoodrich Tires to the stock Jeep with a beginner driver, with a minimum of one partner product on their vehicle. Register at http://bit.ly/2oqDGAU.

Guests will not only be treated to snacks, lunch and dinner, but also multiple gifts and a large evening raffle. The raffle will consist of many great items throughout the night for all evening guests, but when it comes time to draw for the Grand Prize Raffle, only the 75 registered guests will be included. The $8,000 Grand Prize package will include a set of 5 BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tires, a set of 5 Raceline Wheels, a WARN VR8000-s Winch, an AEV Conversions $750 Gift Certificate and a Mac’s Tie Downs Ultra Pack with Chain Extensions. At the end of the day, you are guaranteed to leave with a bag full of goodies and a lifetime of memories to share.

The day will consist of a morning trail ride after meeting with the leaders of the partnering companies. The trail ride group will be of the guests choosing, based on tire size and ability. Group leaders include Poison Spyder’s Larry McRae, Pirate4x4’s Lance Clifford, Impulse Offroad John Williams, Warn Industries Chad Schroll, and Bower Media’s Charlene Bower. The experienced team will be available to help you navigate your vehicle through the simplest to the toughest terrain that you feel comfortable with. We encourage you to learn from your trail leaders, they are here to help you become a better wheeler. The trail leaders will bring you back to the main group area for a late lunch. Your afternoon is flexible to take on another AreaBFE trail, or head back to town in preparation for the evening.

At 6pm, we will reconvene at an iconic location just south of town in a backyard garage where the walls are packed with history of the 4-wheel drive industry. Being able to say you have been here is something many dream about, and usually only industry folks have the opportunity to fulfill. Many friends of the brands will be in attendance at this evening dinner. You will be rubbing shoulders with the off-road media and leaders of some core companies. We encourage everyone to stick a hand out and introduce yourself to the person next to you. We guarantee you will have an interesting conversation!

There are limited guest spots available. To register, go to www.bowermediastore.com/product_p/bfg-ejs17.htm. You will receive a response with a request to complete a form and submit a photo of your vehicle. After that submission, you will receive a confirmation with the detailed schedule of the day and meeting locations.

The partners that are making this exceptional experience possible include:

BFGoodrich Tires: www.BFGoodrichTires.com

Raceline Wheels: www.RacelineWheels.com

Warn Industries: www.WARN.com

American Expedition Vehicles: www.AEV-Converstions.com

Mac’s Tie Downs: www.MacsCustomTieDowns.com

