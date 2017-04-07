BFGoodrich Tires Garage Offers Easter Jeep Safari Attendees Space to Work

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 17 View / April 7, 2017

April 10-14 7:30am – 8:00pm at Grand Tire Pros Parking Lot

MESA, AZ APRIL 5, 2017: BFGoodrich Tires™ is excited to offer Easter Jeep Safari attendees the space to work on their vehicle at the BFGoodrich Tires Garage located at Grand Tire Pros, 312 N Main St, Moab. Open Monday April 10thto Friday April 14th there will be tools and support available from 7:30am to 8pm, except Friday, which will close at 6pm.

Thinking of the offroader staying in a hotel without a safe space to work on their rig for simple to harder fixes after being on a Moab trail, the BFGoodrich Tires team decided to erect a garage to eliminate these challenges. Bring your parts and tool bag to work on your project. The BFGoodrich Tires Garage will be stocked with some tools, a welder and a tire machine. There will be a mechanic on hand to help answer questions and assist, but this is really your garage to do the work, as you need. If the work outweighs the capabilities of the BFGoodrich Tires Garage, the full time professional mechanics at Grand Tire Pros will be able to assist.

The goal is to get you back on the trail in a safe and quick manner. Consider our garage your garage!

Online at the BFGoodrich Garage, we celebrate the human behind the wheel or under the hood. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been driving, what you drive, or where you’ve driven. This is your passion, and we’re here to help you share it. The BFGoodrich Garage is a community where enthusiasts can connect to celebrate their passion for driving and the thrill of the build. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been driving, what you drive, or where you’ve driven we want to share your story. The Garage was made for you. www.garage.bfgoodrichtires.com

