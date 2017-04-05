Horsepower Ranch To Be Rockin’ at 2017 NORRA Mexican 1000

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 29 View / April 5, 2017

Baja’s Horsepower Ranch To Swing Open Its Gates In Honor Of April’s Historic NORRA Mexican 1000

Located only a few miles from downtown Ensenada, Horsepower Ranch, one of the most iconic adventure destinations in Baja, Mexico, will once again swing open its gates next month for two nights of celebration in honor of NORRA’s historic 50th Anniversary running of the Mexican 1000. The first NORRA event occurred in October of 1967, and is considered the grandfather of all professional off-road races.

While all accommodations at the ranch are sold out to a variety of NORRA racing teams including the Meyers Manx group, Team Rennsport and Westhem/McCormack Racing, all NORRA participants are welcome for festivities to be held on Friday night, April 21stand Saturday night, April 22nd. This year’s NORRA race will start in Ensenada on Sunday, April 23rd and finish on Thursday, April 27th in San Jose del Cabo.

Home to the now-legendary Baja Legacy parties of years past, Horsepower Ranch and its famous racing-themed Carrera Cantina will be open at 5:00pm each of those evenings. Premium taco stands, beer, margaritas and cocktails will all be available for purchase, with no admittance fee or cover charge.

Friday night from 6-9:00pm Horsepower Ranch and its remodeled Pool Bar will rock with live music by the “Funk-iatchi’s” — a mariachi band that performs classic American funk tunes.

In 2016 and 2017 the 100-acre Horsepower Ranch has gotten another lease on life thanks to a Southern California-based investment group, with many facility updates and remodeling projects completed or now in the works.

Originally a private operation, in recent years Horsepower Ranch has been available for individual tourist and adventure groups, and has become popular with the local community as a special events destination for weddings, parties and quinceañeras.

“Horsepower Ranch has become an off-road icon in large measure because of our love for the history of this sport,” said Managing Partner Justin Hoyle. “In fact, it covers our walls at the Carrera Cantina. It’s also been the home to some of Baja racing’s best parties. We are pleased to combine them both for two nights in celebration of NORRA’s big 50th Anniversary Mexican 1000.”

Contact us:

Email: info@hprbaja.com

Reservations (From U.S.): +1.949.656.1088

Reservations (From MEX): +52.646.121.8494

Business Inquiries: +1.714.376.1415

For more information and directions to Horsepower Ranch, please visit www.hprbaja.com.

THE STORY OF HORSEPOWER RANCH

The history of this amazing property goes back long before today’s modern off-road machines – back to a time when the Hollywood crowd of the 60’s and 70’s came to Baja to indulge in the allure of Mexico. The original name of Horsepower Ranch was “Rancho San Juanito” and it was built as an oasis resort. Americans and wealthy Mexicans spent their weekends lounging by the swimming pool, singing along with the piano player, and carousing in nearby Ensenada.

Throughout the 1980’s and 90’s, the ranch exchanged ownership before laying dormant; waiting for an opportunity to emerge with a new identity. Having been restored to its former glory, today Horsepower Ranch has its roots firmly planted within the racing community and also hosts weddings, parties, and other social events throughout the year. The pool and palapas are favorites during the summer months with an open-air bar and the sweet smell of mesquite.



In recent years Hollywood and racing celebrities have returned to Horsepower Ranch, a list that includes Paul Newman, Sandra Bullock, Patrick Dempsey, Jesse James, Chip Foose along with many professional Indycar and international sports car racers.

