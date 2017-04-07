Ladies Offroad Network Offers Ladies Social Evening and Ladies Offroad Trail Training Day

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 10 View / April 7, 2017

Tuesday April 11th 5-7pm at BFGoodrich Tires Garage Friday April 14th Morning Advanced, Afternoon Beginner Run at AreaBFE

MESA, AZ March 31, 2017: Ladies Offroad Network is excited to host two events during the Easter Jeep Safari week in Moab Utah. Tuesday April 11th, join Ladies from across the country at a casual yet hands-on Social at the BFGoodrich Tires™ Garage on Main Street from 5-7pm. Friday April 14th, join Ladies on the trail for either the Intermediate/Advanced run or the Beginner run where we will focus on the proper use of a Hi-Lift Jack among other skills. Registration is required for the Trail, but not for the Social, more information is available www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2017-ejs.

Every lady in Moab should stop by our Tuesday Ladies Offroad Network Social to meet other women that have the same interests from 5-7pm. There will be multiple activities that ladies can participate in if they would like:

6pm sharp, Charlene Bower will announce the 2017 Ladies Offroad Challenge.

sharp, Charlene Bower will announce the 2017 Ladies Offroad Challenge. Jessi Combs will be in attendance with her King of the Hammers race car signing autographs.

Change a BFGoodrich Tire with Raceline Wheel on Frankie, the Jeep Charlene Bower used in the Ladies Co-Driver Challenge Trail of Missions and Rebelle Rally events.

WARN Winches is hosting the opportunity to pull a winch line out and reel the line back in.

Hi-Lift Jacks is hosting the experience to correctly use a Hi-Lift.

The online version of the BFGoodrich Garage will be set up for you to tell your story.

Snacks and water will be available, BYOB.

Large raffle at the end of the evening for I’m Not Just a Girl shirts, plus gifts from BFGoodrich Tires, WARN, Hi-Lift and more!

The first 50 ladies will receive a special gift compliment of BFGoodrich Tires.

Everyone in attendance will receive Rock Star points for Ladies Offroad Network.

Last year at this Meet & Greet Bower Media kicked off a historic event in the Offroad Industry with the Ladies Co-Driver Challenge which gave ladies across the country the opportunity to be a co-driver of Charlene Bower’s at 3 different events. The challenge spread like wildfire and the end result was successful events, lifelong lady friendships formed across the country and the inception of Ladies Offroad Network. This Moab social will always be special to Charlene as she releases the information for the 2nd Annual Ladies Offroad Challenge. Photos from last years event can be found at http://bit.ly/2oL2sMh

Lady experienced drivers, or those wanting to drive for the first time, should take advantage of the Ladies Offroad Trail Training partnered with Hi-Lift at AreaBFE on Friday led by I4WDTA pre-certified trainer Charlene Bower. Register for either the morning Advanced/Intermediate or the afternoons Beginner run. We have arranged it so both groups will share lunch together and be able to meet and encourage each other. This experience is a great opportunity to wheel with other ladies and learn new skills including having hands-on training with a Hi-Lift Jack. Compliments of Hi-Lift, there will be a drawing for one Hi-Lift Jack for each trail group. The direct link to the registration is http://bit.ly/2nMdwut. After registering, you will receive more detailed information of the day. Men are welcome as passengers, but the ladies must drive.

The 2nd Annual Ladies Offroad Challenge will be announced at 6pm on Tuesday April 11th at the Social and LIVE on the Ladies Offroad Network Facebook page. This very popular experience previously known as the Ladies Co-Driver Challenge encourages ladies to step outside their comfort zone and join Charlene Bower at one of three events throughout the year. These are not easy events, they are designed to be a challenge and those that are successful will reap lifelong rewards. The events, the process for participating and the website with all the information will be released at the same time on Tuesday April 11th at 6pm.

“I am very excited about the events that we have lined up for the Moab ladies this year. I have found that socials are fun, but they are more fun when you can leave knowing you learned something, getting your hands dirty, or trying something for the first time. That is the same way we are setting up the Ladies Offroad Trail Training days too, where you leave with a new group of friends to wheel with and an advanced set of skills, no matter your level,” said Charlene Bower, Ladies Offroad Network and Bower Media owner. “I’m also excited to be partnered with great companies that believe in the ladies including BFGoodrich Tires, Hi-Lift Jacks and WARN just to name a few who have offered some great gifts and prizes to giveaway throughout the week. Then there is the Ladies Offroad Challenge announcements that will be huge, I honestly can’t wait to get this years process underway so I get the opportunity to meet more amazing ladies and we can attend some very special events together!”

Details on the Ladies Offroad Network Experiences in Moab can be found at www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2017-ejs. There is a Facebook Event: www.facebook.com/events/280787879006942

About Ladies Offroad Network: Ladies Offroad Network is dedicated to supporting all offroad ladies by guiding, educating, and motivating them to achieve their goals. Whether you are a driver, co-driver, racer, passenger, mother, business owner, worker, or hobbyist, you are welcome to join the Network. We aim to meet the needs of every lady who loves offroad by providing a space to learn more about offroad sports, chat with other ladies from around the world, and share stories with a community that has the same passion. The Network consists of an informational website, conversational forum, fun Facebook group and hands-on interactive events. Founded by Bower Media’s Charlene Bower. www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com

Related