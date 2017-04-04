OPTIMA Batteries power multiple Team Lucas Series for 2017

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 13 View / April 4, 2017

CORONA, Calif. (March XX, 2017) – OPTIMA Batteries, the manufacturer of superior performance, long-lasting car, truck, tractor and marine batteries and a major power source throughout motorsports, will again partner with Team Lucas in 2017.

For the exciting Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series of short course events OPTIMA will be the sponsor of the Fast Lap Award for the Pro 2, Pro 4, Pro Lite and Pro Buggy classes. Pro drivers with the most Fast Lap awards for the season will receive a $1,000 bonus and the winners will be featured on CBS, CBS Sports Network and MAVTV.

Optima will also be the “Green Flag” sponsor at each Lucas Oil Off Road Regional event.

In the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, OPTIMA will be an event sponsor in addition to providing the “hard charger” cash award at each race. The company also is the continuing sponsor of the “hard charger” award for the Lucas Oil Modified Series airing on MAVTV and LucasOilRacing.TV.

OPTIMA will sponsor the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Series with TV coverage on CBS, the NBC Sports Network and MAVTV. They will also be the Title Sponsor on Wayne Sullivan’s, Pro Pulling Team and Chris Cook’s NO. 2 race car in the Lucas Oil Modified Series.

Optima Batteries Director of Marketing Cam Douglass said that with its 40-year history of technological innovation and engineering the company products offer unstoppable power for extreme enthusiasts and others who require “The Ultimate Power Source.”

“OPTIMA Batteries is excited to be a part of Team Lucas again for 2017,” said Douglas. “The Team Lucas Racing series continues to show off how great OPTIMA Batteries perform in extreme conditions.”



Robert Wilson, Executive Sales Team Lucas/MAVTV said: “OPTIMA Batteries plays a very important role in the success of multiple Lucas Oil racing series. They take the approach that their customers and Team Lucas events and fan base are closely aligned. Historically OPTIMA have been strong supporters of motorsports and have helped create opportunities for numerous racers and race teams across multiple disciplines.”

About OPTIMA® Batteries:

OPTIMA high-performance automotive, marine and heavy-duty AGM batteries are manufactured by Johnson Controls, the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive batteries. OPTIMA REDTOP®, YELLOWTOP® and BLUETOP® batteries feature state-of-the-art SPIRALCELL TECHNOLOGY®. This patented design allows OPTIMA batteries to deliver superior performance in both starting and deep cycling applications. The OPTIMA product family also includes a line of Digital Chargers, with advanced multi-stage charging to charge and maintain a variety of vehicle batteries, maximizing battery life and performance. To learn more or to purchase OPTIMA products, please visit www.optimabatteries.com, call 1-888-8OPTIMA (1-888-867-8462) or find @OPTIMABatteries on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 130,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Optima Batteries manufactured the first high-performance AGM automotive batteries and revolutionized the industry with the unique SPIRALCELL TECHNOLOGY®. Consumers should look for the distinctive OPTIMA SIX PACK shape to get The Ultimate Power Source every day, everywhere. More information can be found at: http://www.optimabatteries. com.

Related