Proven Technologies & Latest Suspension Innovations Included in New Rancho® Performance Long-Arm Lift Kit for Jeep JKs

Top-of-the-Line Construction & Engineering Details Deliver a Purpose-Built, Enthusiast-Driven Crawler Long-Arm System

Moab, Utah, April 11, 2017 – The new Rancho® performance 4-inch Crawler long-arm suspension system for Jeep Wrangler JKs brings top construction and engineering enhancements to the popular off-road vehicle. The new kit adds to Rancho’s impressive and innovative Jeep product offering, as the brand has played an integral role in shaping aftermarket suspension systems for Jeeps since 1955.

The new Rancho 4-inch Crawler long-arm kit (RS66115B) includes front and rear progressive rate coil springs and fully adjustable extended length, heavy duty Rancho control arms. The Rancho control arms feature new Rancho® D2™ synthetic high articulation bushings to deliver superior dampening, improved ride/handling characteristics and no maintenance. The new D2 bushings include PTFE to allow for free rotation of the bushing in the sleeve without resistance to help reduce wear and improve performance. The new Crawler long-arm suspension system fits 2017-07 Jeep Wrangler JK and Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD models.

“The latest Rancho Crawler long-arm system for Jeep JKs is a direct result of our engineering team striving for continuous improvement, working with enthusiasts in the field, and developing one of the most unique, high-articulation on- and off-road suspension systems available,” said Chris Gauss, director, performance products, Tenneco. “The new design offers the ultimate combination of a high-articulation off-road suspension system with a ride profile suitable for on-road, daily driver use for Jeep enthusiasts.”

The new Rancho Crawler system includes new heavy-duty front and rear adjustable track bars with D2™bushings to help to center front and rear axles. To add articulation, ground clearance and steering precision, each new Rancho Crawler long-arm kit includes a front adjustable track bar that is constructed from heavy duty steel, allowing for added resiliency during heavy use. Each Rancho adjustable track bar is finished in a durable, rich black powdercoat.

The Rancho kit includes a high-articulation front and rear long-arm design, featuring Rancho exclusive, heavy-duty tubular-style front radius arms that deliver added strength and durability. To add to the kit’s steering versatility, Rancho engineers included front and rear adjustable upper links that allow for precise control of caster. Each kit contains a rear axle mounted track bar bracket that restores proper track bar angles.

Each new Rancho long-arm kit includes front and rear coil springs, upgraded front and rear bump stop spacers and front and rear extended length brake lines to accommodate the increased axle travel. All Rancho brackets are manufactured using high-strength steel.

“Jeep JK owners can complete the kit with any of our Rancho performance shock absorbers. You choose the ride and look you’d like,” Gauss said. The Rancho performance shocks that integrate into the system are Rancho® RS9000™XLs, Rancho® RS7000®MTs and Rancho® RS5000™Xs.

The new system was field-tested and is 100-percent bolt on, making installation fast and easy through the exclusive, full-color Rancho installation guides included in every box. The new kit fits up to 37-inch tires. The system is compatible with the vehicle’s Electronic Stability Control System.

A Rancho transmission crossmember (RS886101 for 2011-07 models; RS886102 for 2017-12 models) is required for installation of this system. The transmission crossmember is sold seperately. An exhaust crossover pipe (RS720003) also is required for 2017-12 Jeep Wrangler JKs.

The Rancho Crawler long-arm kit is offered with a Rancho Limited Lifetime warranty. For more details on this offer, please visit www.GoRancho.com. The Rancho brand carries an industry leading Performance Guarantee and 90-day risk-free ride offer that lets enthusiasts try RS9000XL, RS7000MT or Rancho RS5000X shocks for any vehicle for 90 days. Consumers can return their shocks within 90 days for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty, please visit www.GoRancho.com.

