Yokohama Tire and Nitro Circus ‘Get Trucked Up’ Sweepstakes is On

Yokohama Tire to Giveaway Cool, Custom

2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon during Yokohama

Nitro Circus ‘Get Trucked Up’ Sweepstakes

SANTA ANA, CA. – (June 19, 2017) – Yokohama Tire Corporation and Nitro Circus are asking: do you want to “Get Trucked Up?” It’s all part of the Yokohama Nitro Circus “Get Trucked Up Giveaway,” where the grand prize is a custom-built, 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4×4 featuring Yokohama’s all-new GEOLANDAR M/T G003™ mud-terrain tires.

The sweepstakes, in conjunction with Yokohama marketing partner Nitro Circus – the world’s leading action sports and entertainment brand – runs through October 15. The truck made its debut at the Nitro Circus show in San Diego and will be on display at all 20 Nitro Circus Live events across the country through the end of September. A free set of GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires will be given away at each Nitro Circus Live event.

Entry to the contest is easy: go to https://www.yokohamatire.com/truckedup to enter. You can earn extra entries by liking Yokohama Tire’s Facebook page and by sharing on Facebook.

The sweepstakes winner will be announced after the close of the contest and will be streamed on Facebook Live. You can also follow Yokohama on Instagram @yokohamatire and Twitter @yokohamatc.

“The grand prize-winning Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a real beauty,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire director of LTR segment development. “We partnered with AEV to load the truck with all sorts of cool modifications, including a three-inch dual sport SC lifted suspension, a premium front off-road bumper, 17×8.5 Katla onyx black wheels, and differential covers for the front and rear. The custom livery wrap was designed by Jon Sibal and, of course, it runs on 37×12.50 R17 Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires. It will draw a lot of attention from fans at the Nitro Circus events.”

Niknam said the new M/T tire was created for hardcore off-roaders, outdoor enthusiasts and pick-up truck/SUV owners, and is initially available in 37 sizes, ranging from 15- to 20-inch rim diameters. New features on the M/T, which goes on sale in the U.S. July 1, include aggressive sidewall styling, GEO-SHIELD™ technology and a special triple-polymer compound.

Yokohama is the exclusive tire of the Nitro Circus Live Tour in the United States and an official sponsor of the Nitro World Games, June 24 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Go here for details on the 2017 Nitro World Games or visit for the 2017 Nitro Circus Live Tour North American schedule.

Note: FCA US LLC is not a sponsor of the sweepstakes promotion. RAM is a registered trademark of FCA US LLC.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires that’s celebrating its 100thanniversary in 2017. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com.

Yokohama is a strong supporter of the tire care and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration. Details can be found at the “Tire Care & Safety” section at www.yokohamatire.com.

About Nitro Circus:

Nitro Circus, the world’s biggest action sports entertainment brand, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded by global superstar Travis Pastrana in 2003, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television shows, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. Created in 2010 by action sports industry guru – now Nitro Circus’ Executive Chairman and Global Head of Creative – Michael Porra, Nitro Circus Live has travelled the globe, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely rebooting action sports competition in the process. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 20 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of action sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.nitrocircus.com.

