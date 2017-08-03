All New Alcon Brake Upgrade For Jeep JK Wrangler

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 43 View / August 3, 2017

Very few four-wheel drive vehicles can claim to be as tough, reliable and dependable as the iconic Jeep Wrangler, a machine that can trace its lineage back to the Willy’s Jeep. Now Alcon, one of the most revered names in automotive braking, has introduced a comprehensive brake upgrade kit for the JK-generation Wrangler, including calipers, rotors and pads for both the front and rear axles.

Alcon’s kit has been extensively tested and proven to deliver significant, quantifiable gains over factory installed equivalents. The kit offers up to 30% reduction in disc temperature rise, a staggering 26% reduction in pad work rate (leading to a corresponding upswing in pad life) and up to 25% decrease in pedal effort. Impressive stats by any measure, but Alcon’s kit is also able to bring other, less obvious benefits to the table. All of which are detailed below.

The kit features Alcon’s industry-leading four-piston calipers, all coated in epoxy acrylic paint over an acid zinc finish, a combination that’s proven to offer excellent corrosion protection. Front and rear calipers boast ductile iron housings which provide maximum strength and stiffness, plus high resistance to both impact and fatigue. Last but not least, all calipers come with advanced wiper seals around each piston. These advanced seals are resistant to the extreme temperatures generated by hard braking, yet also prevent road grime from entering the caliper itself.



Both the rotors and pads included in Alcon’s Wrangler kit offer improved stopping power. The rotors are significantly larger than those fitted by Jeep itself (350×32mm front, 330×22mm rear), and have a larger thermal capacity, meaning you can brake harder for longer without suffering brake fade. The pads included in the kit have been chosen for their increased surface area and long working life which makes them the perfect complement to both the rotors and calipers.

“On Road, Safety like never before. Off Road, unmatched control and confidence. These Alcon brakes are the best brakes you can get for your Jeep JK” – Bond Gilmer, President Rebel OffRoad



Very much a complete, updated brake solution for Jeep owners who value stopping capability above all else, Alcon’s kit has been designed to make installation quick and easy. It’s both compatible with the OE master cylinder and fits nicely behind many 17 in. and larger aftermarket off-road wheels.

Suitable for both on and off-road use, Alcon’s front and rear upgrade kit for the JK Jeep Wrangler is available to order now. The kit will be on display at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct 31 – Nov 3 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Upper South Hall, booth #35233).



Fits: 2007-present Jeep JK Wrangler

Contact: +1(704) 799 2723, info@alconusa.com

ABOUT ALCON

Alcon is a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of brakes, clutches & actuation for motorsports, OEM, aftermarket, specialist and armored / military vehicles. Alcon’s range of brakes, clutches & actuation is huge. It has been developed for over 30 years by working at the top level of motorsports including F1, NASCAR, GT racing, World Rally, and Touring Cars to name but a few. With a wealth of experience in brake and clutch design, backed up by our well-equipped development facility based within “Motorsport Valley” in the UK, Alcon thrives on the challenge of devising innovative and unusual solutions for every application. To satisfy an ever-growing customer base in the USA, Alcon has a dedicated US team on hand to handle state-side inquiries.

