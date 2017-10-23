DEI Introduces 2018 Product Catalog

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / October 23, 2017

Catalog features close to 70 new innovative heat & sound control solutions

for automotive and powersports

Avon Lake, OH (October 19, 2017)…Design Engineering, Inc. (DEI), manufacturer of innovative thermal and acoustic products for automotive and powersports applications, announces the company’s latest product catalog – Innovative Heat & Sound Control Solutions.

The new catalog includes close to 70 new DEI and Boom Mat part numbers featuring thermal and acoustic solutions for classics, muscle cars, grassroots or Sportsman racing, street rods, street or off-road trucks, ATV/UTVs and daily drivers.

A sample of new products include the company’s new GOLD series: GOLD Cool Cover™, Heat Sheath™ and Heat Shroud™ for maximum line and hose protection, especially under the harsh environment of high output racing. Manufactured from high temperature metalized Polyimide lamination bonded to 20 oz. heat treated glass fiber base material, DEI’s new GOLD series keeps components cool and protected for all race applications. New lengths of the popular Black Titanium™ exhaust and header wrap in 2” width and Easy Loom™ Split Sleeving and Master Kit that includes everything you need in one convenient kit to add protective split line sleeving for an entire vehicle with five different diameter split sleeves (3/16”, 5/16”, ½”, ¾” and 1”) in addition to quality 3:1 shrink tube ends, silicone tape, nylon zip ties and electrical tape.

DEI also offers a full line of thermal products for powersports including heat shield kits for the Honda®Pioneer, Can-Am® Commander™ and Polaris Slingshot® and RZR™ that blocks excessive heat from the engine bay and reduces engine noise and vibration.

Additionally, the new catalog features a large number of application-specific products for the Camaro and Corvette such as a Camaro pre-cut floor, firewall, headliner, trunk and other interior locations, in addition to four new thermal solutions for Corvette including a Transmission Tunnel Plate Shield for the C5 and C6. New heat solutions include an LS1 Coil Pack Heat Shield, a universal Catalytic Converter Shield and D-Mat™, a new ultra-lightweight insulation material ideal for interiors as a sound and thermal insulator.

Whether it is the off-road focused EXO Series™ Sleeve, or Boom Mat Tape and Prep Spray, the 2018 catalog features products that will help protect your vehicle from extreme heat or cold, abrasive conditions and also improve sound quality.

The new 2018 Innovative Heat & Sound Control Solutions catalog is now available to pick up at the 2018 SEMA Show at DEI’s booth, #20019, or may be downloaded as a PDF at www.DesignEngineering.com. For more information about DEI’s Innovative Heat & Sound Control Solutions, call 800-264-9472, or email Sales@DesignEngineering.com.

About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)

Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat™ brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™.

