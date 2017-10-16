Epic Baja Desert Racing film, Dust 2 Glory, Set for VIP Screening at SEMA

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 40 View / October 16, 2017

Exclusive viewing on Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 10, 2017 ― Desert racing has long been surrounded by a shroud of mystery and intrigue. Nearly mythical tales of experiences while racing for countless hours in an ultimate challenge to man and machine emanated from the trails in the Baja peninsula of Mexico. In 2005, producer Dana Brown released his film “Dust To Glory” and it lifted the veil of Baja desert racing and exposed the sport to a worldwide audience through this acclaimed motorsports documentary.

After nearly 18 months of filming in the desert, Brown’s long-awaited “Dust 2 Glory” brings new stories to the screen with the same epic adventures of Baja desert racing.

While the film will receive a nationwide premiere in cinemas on December 6 via Fathom Events, credentialed attendees of the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) Show are invited for a VIP screening of the film presented by BFGoodrich Tires on Wednesday, Nov 1 at 7 p.m. at the SCORE Baja 1000 Experience in the silver lot.

Champion Baja racers will join executives from BFGoodrich Tires and SCORE International for the initial world viewing of the film, which chronicled each of the four races that made up the 2016 SCORE World Desert Championship as well as the 2015 SCORE Baja 1000. Proudly, BFGoodrich Tires claimed the overall win in four of the five highlighted races, which included the second and the third overall win for Rob MacCachren as part of his three consecutive SCORE Baja 1000 wins (2014-16).

“Dust 2 Glory” was produced by BCII in association with SCORE International and Dana Brown Films. BCII’s Bud Brutsman is executive producer.

Since 1976, BFGoodrich has tallied more overall and class wins in SCORE Baja racing than any other tire manufacturer, claiming the overall win for more than 70 percent of these races.

