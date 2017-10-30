TRANSAMERICAN AUTO PARTS ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGING PANEL FOR 2017 SEMA LIFE IS BETTER OFF-ROAD™AWARD

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 14 View / October 30, 2017

Compton, California (October 26, 2017) – Today, Transamerican Auto Parts announced the panel of expert judges who will be selecting the recipient of the 2017 “Life is Better Off-Road™” SEMA builder award in addition to naming the host for the award presentation. The highly respected group of professionals was chosen to represent a broad spectrum of the off-road industry and are noted as some of the most accomplished names in off-road vehicle engineering, development, fabrication, journalism and off-road motorsports.

Now in its third year, the “Life is Better Off-Road™” award is an annual industry prize awarded by Transamerican Auto Parts to the best-presented, truly off-road capable truck, Jeep or SUV on display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Hosting the award presentation is Los Angeles radio DJ, producer and personality Jay “Lightning” Tilles from the world famous KROQ radio station. As an icon in L.A. radio, Lightning, has cultivated a love for Trucks, Jeeps and custom automobiles since his childhood and his personal collection of vehicles is a testament to that passion. In addition to Lightning’s busy on-air schedule, he is seen at car shows across the country along with hosting events from the Lucas Off-Road Expo to SEMA.

Renowned as a true innovator, Jeff Geiser and his brother Rick have collected more off-road overall victories than all other vehicle builders combined. Together with their company, Geiser Brothers Design and Development, they have cornered the market on the elaborate, technically advanced, seven-figure Trophy Trucks designed to fly across the desert at speed. Taking over judging duties from his brother Rick, Jeff will be joining the panel for the first time, bringing many years of vehicle building expertise to the group.

Off-road racing champion and world-renowned Jeep accessory designer and manufacturer, Casey Currie, returns to the panel this year. Respected throughout the industry, Casey has spent nearly his entire life racing, building and creating innovative solutions for off-road enthusiasts. Always the competitor, Casey will be headed south of the border for the 50th annual SCORE Baja 1000 just a few short weeks after SEMA to take on this grueling point-to-point race.

Joining the panel for the first time this year is metal manipulator, veteran fabricator and pioneer in rock crawler vehicle building and racing, Rob “Bender” Park. Rob has been modifying and fabricating since his youth while learning to weld at the age of seven and has built rigs for some of the biggest names in racing, including Mike Shaffer, Pete Mazzoni and many more. His decades of fabricating and intricate knowledge of vehicle building make him a perfect addition to the judge’s panel.

Returning for his second year of judging is grassroots racer, self-taught fabrication role model, internet personality and journalist, Bill Caswell. Caswell rose to Internet fame in 2010 by purchasing a $500 used BMW on Craig’s list and competing in an FIA-sanctioned WRC event, taking a podium finish in class. This year, he returns to the legendary Baja 1000 to race his infamous Baja Pig again down the treacherous Mexican Peninsula. In between building low-budget race cars and general tomfoolery, Bill can be viewed across the internet appearing with the Hoonigans while amassing millions of views with his individualized personal flair.

Completing the expert panel are noted truck, Jeep and off-road journalists Sean P. Holman and Craig Perronne. In Holman’s role as Content Director, Truck & Off-Road Group at TEN: The Enthusiast Network, he oversees the editorial content, production and strategy for the group’s seven brands while Perronne, who has had an extensive career as an off-road journalist, is Editor and Publisher for 4 Wheel Parts’ Off-Road Adventures magazine.

The group will be selecting 10 semi-finalists from among previously submitted entries based on such criteria as off-road reliability and capability, real-world functionality, quality of craftsmanship and overall vehicle presentation. From these contenders, one Jeep and one truck or SUV will be chosen as the two finalists vie for the designation of being named the most authentic off-road-capable vehicle at the SEMA Show.

The award, a custom designed trophy, will be presented by Transamerican Auto Parts President and CEO, Greg Adler, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 2 at the ProComp /Transamerican Auto Parts Booth #62112 within the SEMA SCORE Baja 1000 Experience Area (Located outside of the South Hall in the Silver Lot).

As part of the award package, the winner will receive a cover feature and multi-page vehicle spotlight in ORA Magazine, recognition across the spectrum of Transamerican social media and digital channels, an invitation to be displayed in feature locations at TAP-sponsored events, tradeshows and Truck & Jeep Fests, along with the benefits of extensive partner media coverage of the award. The 10 semi-finalists will also be mentioned in the full media campaign as well as receiving ribbons in recognition of their achievement.

To submit your off-road SEMA display vehicle for award consideration please visit www.transamericanautoparts.com/award.There you may complete your entry on-line or download the PDF application that may be completed and emailed to lifeisbetteroffroadaward@transamericanautoparts.com.

For more information, complete rules, terms and conditions for the Transamerican Auto Parts “Life is Better Off-Road™” SEMA builder award please visit www.transamericanautoparts.com/award

There are those among us who believe that pursuing life off-road means rock crawling, trail running, and mud bogging, or maybe storming across the open desert at speed. We agree. Setting off to conquer the earth is why you built your ultimate truck or Jeep. To others, the ultimate adventure is finding the wave, hiking a new trail, kayaking down a roaring river or skiing the impossible run. Your adventure could be loading the family into your truck and heading out to camp under the stars, pulling your boat to a lake, or carrying your dirt bike to a remote trail. Whatever your adventure, make the journey as exciting as the destination. Get outside. Explore, unplug, play in the dirt and go further. Because Life is Better Off-Road. ™

About Transamerican Auto Parts: Transamerican Auto Parts is the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer of aftermarket parts and accessories for trucks, Jeeps, SUVs and four wheel drive vehicles. Transamerican operations are comprised of 84 4 Wheel Parts retail locations in North America, Transamerican Wholesale sales and distribution, Dealer Services International and the Transamerican Manufacturing Group which includes Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, G2 Axle & Gear, Pro Comp, LRG Wheels and Poison Spyder. We Sell It. We Own It. We Live It. For more information about Transamerican Auto Parts, Dealer Services International and Transamerican Manufacturing Group, please visit: transamericanautoparts.com

