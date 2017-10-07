TRANSAMERICAN AUTO PARTS RETURNS TO SEMA WITH “LIFE IS BETTER OFF-ROAD™” SEMA VEHICLE BUILDER AWARD

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 18 View / October 7, 2017

Compton, California (October 2, 2017) – Today, Transamerican Auto Parts announced that the “Life is Better Off-Road™” SEMA builder award will be part of the 2017 SEMA show. Now in its third year, the “Life is Better Off-Road™” award is acknowledged as the premier industry prize awarded by Transamerican Auto Parts to the best presented, truly off-road capable truck, Jeep or SUV on display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

“We’re extremely pleased to be returning to SEMA for our third annual presentation of the “Life is Better Off-Road™ award,” said Transamerican Auto Parts President and CEO, Greg Adler. “SEMA is the world’s foremost destination to take in the latest technical and engineering innovations that are on the cutting edge of the off-road aftermarket for trucks, Jeeps and off-road vehicles. It’s an honor for us that this award has been accepted by the industry for exactly what it was intended to be – the recognition of excellence in the design and fabrication of truly functional off-road vehicles.”

The 2016 winner, Daystar’s 720 horsepowered, 1941 Dodge Power Wagon “Bootlegger” was highly distinguished as a beautifully crafted machine while being acknowledged for its collection of parts and accessories that allowed it to be a more than capable off-road vehicle. The Bootlegger, was chosen from among hundreds of submissions by a carefully selected panel of leading industry authorities at the 2016 SEMA show in a ceremony hosted by Supercross and off-road racing champion Ricky Johnson.

The “Life is Better Off-Road™” award is open to all off-road vehicle builders and product manufacturers that are on display at the SEMA show and will again be judged by an elite panel of the off-road industry’s leading authorities.

This year’s panel of judges will represent all facets of the off-road industry including fabricators, journalists, industry personalities and professional off-road racers. Past judges have included off-road champion and action sports icon, Brian Deegan, legendary off-road fabricator, Rick Geiser, off-road champion and personality Casey Currie, motorsports media personality and fabricator, Bill Caswell along with respected automotive journalists, Sean P. Holman and Craig Perronne.

The panel will select 10 semi-finalists from the submitted entries based on such criteria as off-road reliability and capability, real-world functionality, quality of craftsmanship and overall vehicle presentation. The panel will then choose one Jeep and one truck / SUV as the two finalists to be considered for recognition as the most authentic off-road-capable vehicle at the SEMA Show.

The award, a custom designed trophy, will be presented by Transamerican Auto Parts President and CEO, Greg Adler, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 2 at the Pro Comp/Transamerican Auto Parts Booth #62112 within the SEMA SCORE Baja 1000 Experience Area (Located outside of the South Hall in the Silver Lot).

In addition to the trophy itself, the winner will receive a cover feature and multi-page vehicle spotlight in ORA Magazine, a professional photo shoot and recognition across the broad spectrum of off-road media as well as Transamerican social media and digital channels. TAP will also extend an invitation to display the vehicle in featured locations at TAP-sponsored events, tradeshows and national Truck & Jeep Fests. The 10 semi-finalists will also be included in a full media campaign in addition to receiving ribbons in recognition of the accomplishment.

“With the extraordinary level of nationwide media exposure enjoyed by the Bootlegger this past year, we’re looking forward to seeing the submissions as we anticipate a strong competition this year among some standout off-road vehicles.” concluded Adler.

To submit your off-road SEMA display vehicle for award consideration please visit www.transamericanautoparts.com/award.There you may complete your entry on-line or download the PDF application that may be completed and emailed to lifeisbetteroffroadaward@transamericanautoparts.com .

Entries must be submitted by October 27, 2017.

For more information, complete rules, terms and conditions for the Transamerican Auto Parts “Life is Better Off-Road™” SEMA builder award please visit www.transamericanautoparts.com/award or email questions to lifeisbetteroffroadaward@transamericanautoparts.com.

Life is Better Off-Road™

There are those among us who believe that pursuing life off-road means rock crawling, trail running, and mud bogging, or maybe storming across the open desert at speed. We agree. Setting off to conquer the earth is why you built your ultimate truck or Jeep. To others, the ultimate adventure is finding the wave, hiking a new trail, kayaking down a roaring river or skiing the impossible run. Your adventure could be loading the family into your truck and heading out to camp under the stars, pulling your boat to a lake, or carrying your dirt bike to a remote trail. Whatever your adventure, make the journey as exciting as the destination. Get outside. Explore, unplug, play in the dirt and go further. Because Life is Better Off-Road. ™

About Transamerican Auto Parts: Transamerican Auto Parts is the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer of aftermarket parts and accessories for trucks, Jeeps, SUVs and four wheel drive vehicles. Transamerican operations are comprised of 83 4 Wheel Parts retail locations in North America, Transamerican Wholesale sales and distribution, Dealer Services International and the Transamerican Manufacturing Group which includes Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, G2 Axle & Gear, Pro Comp, LRG Wheels and Poison Spyder Customs. We Sell It. We Own It. We Live It. For more information about Transamerican Auto Parts, Dealer Services International and Transamerican Manufacturing Group, please visit: transamericanautoparts.com

