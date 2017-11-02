BFGoodrich® Tires Announces Outstanding Trails Winners

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 12 View / November 2, 2017

Four trails in the U.S. awarded grants for preservation and education

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2017 — BFGoodrich® Tires, in collaboration with 4 Wheel Parts, United Four Wheel Drive Associations, Jeep Jamboree USA, Blue Ribbon Coalition and Off Road Business Association, today announced the winners of the 2017 Outstanding Trails program. Each year, off-roading clubs from across America nominate trails to receive grants for education and preservation. This year’s winning programs are:

Chinaman Gulch, Buena Vista, Colo. — nominated by Ute Pass Iron Goats

nominated by Ute Pass Iron Goats Elephant Hill, Moab, Utah — nominated by Red Rock Four Wheelers

nominated by Red Rock Four Wheelers Grizzly Lake, St. Elmo, Colo. — nominated by Colorado Off-Road Enterprise (CORE)

nominated by Colorado Off-Road Enterprise (CORE) Purinton Creek Trail, Alaska — Nominated by Alaska Extreme Four Wheelers (AKX)

The four winning trails were chosen out of more than a dozen nominated from eight states, including Alaska, California, Colorado, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Utah.

The competition invites off-road clubs from around North America to nominate local trails that merit grants for maintenance or refurbishing. A panel of four-wheel industry experts helped select the four winning trails based on their uniqueness, terrain type and enthusiast following.

Each winning organization this year will be awarded a $5,000 grant for its nominated trail. The grants may be used for maintenance, repair, preservation efforts, signage and education.

Now in its 12th year, Outstanding Trails has awarded $160,000 to 44 off-road trails nominated by more than 40 enthusiast clubs across America.

During the next year, BFGoodrich will participate in club events associated with these trails to highlight responsible trail use. Each of the four trails offer unique technical challenges and unforgettable scenery to off-road drivers.

Chinaman Gulch, Buena Vista, Colo.: Nominated by the Ute Pass Iron Goats off-road club, this trail is popular for its close proximity to several 14,000-foot peaks in the area. The trail is open year-round, a rarity in Colorado. The club will use the grant to provide toilet facilities at the trailhead, improve signage and perform general improvements to the trail.

Elephant Hill, Moab, Utah: Nominated by the Red Rock Four Wheelers, this trail presents many different terrain types, and gives off-roaders an unusual challenge — one part of the trail requires drivers to reverse direction, climbing a hill in reverse to get to the other side. The grant will be used to maintain and improve signage marking the trail.

Grizzly Lake, St. Elmo, Colo.: Nominated by Colorado Off-Road Enterprise (CORE), this high altitude trail follows an old mining road up Grizzly Gulch and ends at Grizzly Lake, where off-roaders can camp and fish. The club will use the grant to repair an area of the trail that has become dug out, and to add signage to the trailhead.

Purinton Creek Trail, Alaska: Nominated by Alaska Extreme Four Wheelers (AKX), this trail takes off-roaders over glacier moraine, foothills and river valleys. The trail offers more than 30 miles of hard packed dirt and rocks, hill climbs and mud. The club will use this grant to remove willow that has encroached on the trail in some sections, causing damage to vehicles.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich Tires delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance street to off-road terrain, with one common theme — extreme performance. Upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Instagram or Twitter at@BFGoodrichTires.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in off-road truck, Jeep and aftermarket performance products. With 69 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, lift kits, and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.

About United Four Wheel Drive Associations

United Four Wheel Drive Associations is the world’s leading representative of all-brand, four wheel-drive enthusiasts. UFWDA benefits, developed and tested over the past 30 years, include four-wheel-drive safety and awareness education; such user ethics programs as adopt-a-road, conservation volunteer and volunteer trail patrol; assistance with new club formation; education seminars to aid four wheelers through complex state and federal programs affecting trail access; internet forums designed to instantly connect members globally; and unlimited member access to its full-time legislative advocate and nationally recognized attorney who works exclusively for four-wheel-drive enthusiasts to protect access and prevent road and trail closures. For more information on the UFWDA log on to www.ufwda.org.

About the BlueRibbon Coalition

The BlueRibbon Coalition (BRC) is a national non-profit organization that champions responsible recreation and encourages a strong conservation ethic and individual stewardship, while providing leadership in efforts to keep outdoor recreation alive and well — all sports; all trails. With members in all 50 states, BRC is focused on building enthusiast involvement with organizational efforts through membership, participation in the administrative process, outreach, education and collaboration among recreationists. BRC works with land managers to provide recreation opportunities preserve resources and promote cooperation with other public land users. BRC is recognized nationwide for its credible staff of landuse and recreation professionals, as well as a legal team with nearly 30 years of accomplishments. Learn more at www.BlueRibbonCoalition.Org).

About Jeep Jamboree USA

Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring together the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s. These off-road treks have a long tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors — then manufacturer of Jeep vehicles became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since. Learn more at www.jeepjamboreeusa.com.

Related