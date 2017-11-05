TRANSAMERICAN AUTO PARTS ANNOUNCES WINNER OF 2017 LIFE IS BETTER OFF-ROAD™ SEMA VEHICLE BUILD AWARD

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 54 View / November 5, 2017

Compton, California (November 2, 2017) – Today, Transamerican Auto Parts named the winner of the third-annual “Life is Better Off-Road™” SEMA vehicle competition at the 2017 SEMA automotive aftermarket industry trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s best presented, truly off-road capable truck, Jeep or SUV on display at the show as deemed by an elite panel of off-road industry experts, is the Synergy Manufacturing’s 1971 Jeepster Commando built on a 2017 Jeep JK Unlimited chassis.

The ceremony, held at the Pro Comp/Transamerican Auto Parts SEMA Show booth, revealing the winning entry was hosted by World Famous KROQ DJ Jay “Lightning” Tilles alongside the panel of judges featuring some of the most distinguished names in off-road vehicle engineering and development, fabrication, journalism and motorsports.

“Synergy’s Jeepster Commando captures the essence of the Life is Better Off-Road Award for its on and off-road capabilities and the perfect blend of modern 4×4 technology and vintage, attention grabbing style,” said Transamerican Auto Parts President and CEO Greg Adler “There was clearly a lot of thought, effort and skill put into this build and with so many over-the-top trucks and Jeeps on display at the show, this simple, clean, well-executed project represents exactly what this award is all about.”

According to Dave Schlossberg of Synergy Manufacturing, his team wanted to create a stock looking Jeep that remained one-hundred percent functional as an off-roader while bringing out the exquisiteness of vintage Jeep Iron. To achieve this, the team began with a 1971 Jeepster Commando that had seen better days and mated it to a brand-new Jeep JKU Chassis. With nearly 50 years separating these two Jeeps, Dave set out to keep the stock appearance and the Jeepster’s 101” wheel base while completely modifying the frame and suspension.

“We want to thank Transamerican Auto Parts for hosting this award. I want to say thank you to everyone who had a part of making this project come to life and all of the partners who came together to support this build,” said Schlossberg. “It was truly a team effort!”

The select panel of judges featured off-road icons and personalities off-road champion and vehicle builder, Casey Currie, DIY fabricator and racer Bill Caswell, fabricator and vehicle builder, Rob “Tinbender” Park, celebrated Trophy Truck developer and builder Jeff Geiser, Content Director for the Truck Trend Network Sean P. Holman and Editor and Publisher for 4 Wheel Parts’ Off-Road Adventures magazine Craig Perronne.

Entries were submitted up until just days before the SEMA Show began and semi-finalists were selected based on criteria such as off-road reliability and capability, quality of craftsmanship, real-world functionality and overall vehicle presentation. From this field, one truck/SUV and one Jeep were chosen as finalists competing to be awarded as the most authentic off-road-capable vehicle at the 2017 SEMA Show.

The Jeepster Commando will receive a professional photo shoot and a cover feature and multi-page vehicle spotlight in ORA Magazine. Additionally, the vehicle will be recognized across the spectrum of Transamerican social media and digital channels, an invitation to be displayed in feature locations at TAP-sponsored events, tradeshows, Truck & Jeep Fests, along with the benefits of extensive partner media coverage of the award. The semi-finalists will also be included in the full media campaign and receive ribbons in recognition of their accomplishment.

Semi-finalists for the 2017 Life is Better Off-Road Award:

Daystar – CJ10 Honcho

The SkyJacker – 1966 Bronco

Fear One – 2018 Chevy Colorado

Hellwig Suspension Products – 2017 Ford F-350 XLT,

Chris Payne – Chevy Colorado

Chris Payne – Prerunner Bronco

Doetsch Off-Road – 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

IT&A Off Road Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Build Specifications for the Synergy Manufacturing Jeepster Commando:

Motor: LQ4 mildly build with cam & heads

Transmission: Gearstar built 4L60E

Transfer Case: Atlas T-Case 4.3/1

Axles: Stock JK Rubicon Axles, 4.10 gears, factory e-lockers

Winch: Warn

Suspension: Synergy Stage 3, 3.0″ Lift

Steering: Synergy High Steer W/Fox Stabilizer

Drivelines: JE Reel 1350 ZCV Front & Rear

Auxiliary Lighting: Baja Designs

Audio: Full Custom Alpine with Sub, Install Drive Customs

Wheels: Wheel Vintiques Smoothies

Tires: Nitto 35/17 Ridge Grapplers

Life is Better Off-Road™

There are those among us who believe that pursuing life off-road means rock crawling, trail running, and mud bogging, or maybe storming across the open desert at speed. We agree. Setting off to conquer the earth is why you built your ultimate truck or Jeep. To others, the ultimate adventure is finding the wave, hiking a new trail, kayaking down a roaring river or skiing the impossible run. Your adventure could be loading the family into your truck and heading out to camp under the stars, pulling your boat to a lake, or carrying your dirt bike to a remote trail. Whatever your adventure, make the journey as exciting as the destination. Get outside. Explore, unplug, play in the dirt and go further. Because Life is Better Off-Road.™

About Transamerican Auto Parts: Transamerican Auto Parts is the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer of aftermarket parts and accessories for trucks, Jeeps, SUVs and four wheel drive vehicles. Transamerican operations are comprised of 84 4 Wheel Parts retail locations in North America, Transamerican Wholesale sales and distribution, Dealer Services International and the Transamerican Manufacturing Group which includes Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, G2 Axle & Gear, Pro Comp, LRG Wheels and Poison Spyder. We Sell It. We Own It. We Live It. For more information about Transamerican Auto Parts, Dealer Services International and Transamerican Manufacturing Group, please visit: transamericanautoparts.com.

Related