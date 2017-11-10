Yokohama Tire Announces Grand Prize Winner of ‘Get Trucked Up’ Sweepstakes

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 4 View / November 10, 2017

SANTA ANA, CA – (Nov. 8, 2017) – It’s official: Becca Panelley is “Trucked Up.” Panelley of Orem, Utah is the grand prize winner of the Yokohama Tire Corporation/Nitro Circus “Get Trucked Up Giveaway,” and is now the proud owner of a customized, 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4×4 featuring Yokohama’s GEOLANDAR M/T G003™ mud-terrain tires.

Nitro Circus co-founder and action sports legend Travis Pastrana personally handed the keys to Panelley and her husband Jeff at Yokohama headquarters in Santa Ana, CA.

“I am so beyond excited!” Panelley said. “I can’t even express my feelings into words. The truck is beautiful and I can’t wait to officially call it mine. Thank you so much Yokohama.”

“Congratulations to Becca,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire Vice President of Marketing. She beat out hundreds of thousands of other entries to win this gorgeous truck, which is a blast to drive.”

The truck was customized with AEV and includes a three-inch dual-sport SC lifted suspension, an Andersen Hitch, a premium front off-road bumper, 17×8.5 Salta HD wheels and differential covers for the front and rear. The custom livery wrap was designed by Jon Sibal and it rides on 37×12.50 R17 GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires.

The Get Trucked Up Giveaway was held in conjunction with Yokohama marketing partner Nitro Circus – the world’s leading action sports and entertainment brand. The winner was announced by Pastrana, along with FMX rider Blake “Bilko” Williams and BMX rider James Foster, via Facebook Live.

The truck made its debut at the Nitro Circus show in San Diego and was on display at all 20 Nitro Circus Live events across the country. A free set of GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires were given away at each Nitro Circus Live event.

Yokohama’s M/T tire was created for hardcore off-roaders, outdoor enthusiasts and pick-up truck/SUV owners, and is initially available in 37 sizes, ranging from 15- to 20-inch rim diameters. More details here.

Yokohama is the exclusive tire of the Nitro Circus Live Tour in the United States, as well as an official sponsor of the Nitro World Games.

Note: FCA US LLC was not a sponsor of the sweepstakes promotion. RAM is a registered trademark of FCA US LLC.

