Blue C Adopts Service Members in Support of Operation Christmas Spirit 2017

This holiday season, the Blue C team has adopted a single service member for Christmas through Operation Help a Hero’s Operation Christmas Spirit Program. Roughly two thirds of our fighting forces are single service members. The program’s focus is to provide Christmas cheer to single service members who will spend Christmas in the barracks away from family.
The Operation Help a Hero team surprises service members with your gifts right before Christmas and have found that it’s the folks they didn’t know were there that needed it the most and light up when your efforts reach their hands!
If you would like to adopt a service member, please contact Michelle Antinora at michellea@bluecusa.com. Blue C will hand deliver all gifts to Camp Pendleton on December 15th. You can drop off your donations to our headquarters during business hours prior for delivery.
There are no limitations on what you can donate. Here is a list of gift ideas:
- A stocking or gift bag filled with toiletries, candy, snacks and a gift card
- Gift cards — Starbucks, movies, restaurants, iTunes, GooglePlay, Gamestop, sporting event tickets, clothing stores, etc.
- A movie night including popcorn, candy, soda and a movie or movie ticket
- A night out including a gift card to restaurant and movie tickets
- Board games, mini golf, mini basketball hoops, etc.
- Home goods including a pillow, twin sheet set, blanket, bath rug, towels, night light, etc.
Please include a card letting service members know who you are, and if comfortable, your return address. They also love cards from kids and photos of you and your family. Your gifts will be distributed to those they know will be in the barracks for the holidays on December 20th-22nd to the following areas: So Cal, DC Metro, Camp Lejeune and Fort Hood.
Thank you for your support in remembering and honoring our service men and women this holiday season.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!