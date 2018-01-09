DEI Introduces Vapor Block™ Fuel Line Sleeve

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / January 9, 2018

Avon Lake, Ohio (January 9, 2018)…DEI now offers an innovative fuel line solution for a problem common with carbureted early model vehicles – vapor lock. DEI’s new Vapor Block™ Fuel Line Sleeve provides an easy, sensible and low cost solution to prevent rough idling and difficult starting caused by vapor lock. Designed to greatly reduce heat in the line to keep the fuel cooler and below boiling, the DEI Vapor Block line sleeve installs easily with a split design and adhesive flap. There is no need to disconnect the fuel line to install. Simply wrap Vapor Block around line, remove the adhesive release liner and press adhesive back flap into place.

Made of glass fiber and polyester laminated to an aluminum outer layer, it offers excellent long lasting thermal protection without the expense of paying for expensive repairs or modifications. Currently available in a 5/8” size with a 16mm inside diameter, it can be purchased online or wherever DEI line and hose protection products are sold.

For more information about DEI’s Vapor Block Fuel Line Sleeve, part # 010669, or for more information about other DEI heat and sound control products, visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect with DEI on Facebook or Twitter or subscribe to DEI’s You Tube channel.

About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)

Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat™ brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™.