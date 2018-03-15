BFGoodrich Racers Dominate 50th MINT 400

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / March 15, 2018

As first-time title sponsor, BFGoodrich Tires lands nine class wins, including top six overall

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2018 — BFGoodrich® Tires celebrated the 50th anniversary of the MINT 400 with a podium sweep amidst its first title sponsorship of the storied race.

The notoriously challenging MINT 400 tests drivers and their vehicles over a punishing 118-mile, three-loop course through the Nevada desert. When the dust settled, BFGoodrich® Tiresachieved its 29th overall win in the “Great American Off-Road Race” and a host of other notable accomplishments.

In a race decided by mere seconds, Bryce Menzies captured the overall win for his second MINT 400 title. Racing on BFGoodrich Baja T/A® KR3 tires, Menzies pulled out a thrilling last-minute win, averaging 60 mph throughout the race. BFGoodrich® Tires awarded him a $10,000 contingency prize for winning overall.

In a close second place was BFGoodrich racer Carlos “Apdaly” Lopez, winner of the 2017 SCORE Baja 1000. Lopez was leading on the third lap but was overtaken by Menzies as a result of timing corrections.

BFGoodrich® Tires were well-represented at the start and the finish of the race. Eight of the top 10 qualifiers were driving on BFGoodrich® Tires. Hours later at the finish line, the top six drivers overall finished on BFGoodrich® Tires.

Including the dramatic Menzies win in the Unlimited Trick Truck Class, racers on BFGoodrich® Tires had nine class wins in this year’s MINT 400, with most of them racing on BFGoodrich T/A® KR2 or KR3 tires, products developed through decades of desert-racing experience.

“For 50 years, the Mint 400 has been America’s toughest desert race. 2018 was no exception, as BFGoodrich drivers attacked the Nevada desert and again proved the toughness, durability and performance of our Baja T/A tire line,” said Peter Calhoun, BFGoodrich motorsports manager. “Congratulations to the overall champion, Bryce Menzies, and all nine BFGoodrich class winners.”

Another driver, Paul Horschel, won the 4400 Class on BFGoodrich T/A® KR3 tires, representing the second leg of the Ultra4 Triple Crown of Off-Road. In addition, Bobby Pecoy won the 6100 Class on BFGoodrich T/A® KR2 tires.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.