ULTRA4 Series Updates, LS Fest West, Showdown in Shamokin

To Register All Entry fees must be received by April 6th , any entries after this date will be subject to a $100 late fee.

Drivers looking to register for this race can do it 1 of 2 ways. Please Note: Most drivers that committed to the season have only paid for KOH so far and have yet to pay for the 2018 season. If committing to the season, drivers only receive the discounted rates by either paying for the season in advance of the first race or committing to the monthly payments in advance of the first race. The series rate is NOT available for those paying race-by-race.

Pay for a single race – If you’re interested in racing a single event – please select your class under racer tab at 1.– If you’re interested in racing a single event – please select your class under racer tab at this link and hit “register now” to pay the single race price.

2. Pay for the season at discounted series commitment prices– If you paid the discounted KOH Week price, you committed to racing at least 3 regional races in 2018. Drivers who either didn’t race KOH or didn’t pay the discounted rate, are still able to take advantage of the discounted rate if they pay for the series in advance. All drivers that committed to the series and received a significant discount on KOH week, MUST register for at least one regional series in advance of the first race.

Click here to select discounted series options. Use the drop down to select the series you wish to race, then select your class and pay now. You can select to make this payment over 6 months. The first payment is made when you register, and then payments will be made automatically deducted on the 1st of the month for the next 5 months. Please note: even though the pop up may list the full amount when you click on the shopping cart, you will see the first of 6 payments listed.

USAC Insurance

All drivers and co-drivers participating in this event will need USAC insurance available at www.ultra4license.com If you've already purchsed your annual license for 2017 you are good.

Pit Crew:

Pit Crew will be $25 on site, $20 to the park and an additional $5 for pit crew insurance.