ULTRA4 Series Updates, LS Fest West, Showdown in Shamokin

Rock Krawler Title Sponsor of Showdown in Shamokin
After a several-year hiatus, ULTRA4 Racing is returning to Pennsylvania! We will be racing at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) Park in Eastern Pennsylvania for a weekend filled with racing action, fun and adventure! The AOAA Park offers over 6,500 acres of trails, diverse terrain and plenty of space for teams and spectators to enjoy! It will be a joint race weekend with ULTRA4 Race on Saturday and a Line Mountain Race on Sunday.
Big thanks to Rock Krawler Suspension for coming on board as the title sponsor! The Rock Krawler Showdown in Shamokin will take place the weekend of April 13th – 15th.
Preliminary Schedule of Events – specific times TBD in coming weeks
Thursday afternoon – early registration
Friday Morning – Registration and pre-running of course
Friday Late Afternoon – Qualifying for all classes
Saturday Morning – UTVS followed by limiteds – expect a 2- 2.5 hour race.
Saturday Afternoon – unlimited race
Sunday Morning – Line Mountain Races – First race – motos/quads 2nd race Trucks/cars
Spectator Costs
$20 for adults, kids 16 and younger are free. Overnight Camping is $25 per camping vehicle.
Race Length
The course is expected to be 8-10 miles in length. The AOAA race course will be similar to that of Dirty Turtle with tight, wooded sections, rocky hill climbs and open areas for passing.
Pits
There will be one hot pit available during the race. This will be located at most 300 yards from camping/overnight parking area.
Camping
There is dry camping available starting on Thursday. Camping is $25 per night per camping vehicle this includes drivers and teams.
Please note more detailed directions are coming for larger toters and trailers.
There is a grocery store, an auto parts store , and restaurants/fast food (dunkin donuts) within just a few miles of the park.
Pre-Order Fuel
Renegade Fuel will be on site in Pennsylvania delivering fuel for teams. If you would like to pre-order your fuel, please contact Jody Morris at 270.467-4219jmorris@valoroil.com
To Register
All Entry fees must be received by April 6th, any entries after this date will be subject to a $100 late fee.
Drivers looking to register for this race can do it 1 of 2 ways. Please Note: Most drivers that committed to the season have only paid for KOH so far and have yet to pay for the 2018 season. If committing to the season, drivers only receive the discounted rates by either paying for the season in advance of the first race or committing to the monthly payments in advance of the first race. The series rate is NOT available for those paying race-by-race.
You must login with your username and password before you can register
1. Pay for a single race
– If you’re interested in racing a single event – please select your class under racer tab at this link
and hit “register now” to pay the single race price.
2. Pay for the season at discounted series commitment prices– If you paid the discounted KOH Week price, you committed to racing at least 3 regional races in 2018. Drivers who either didn’t race KOH or didn’t pay the discounted rate, are still able to take advantage of the discounted rate if they pay for the series in advance. All drivers that committed to the series and received a significant discount on KOH week, MUST register for at least one regional series in advance of the first race.
Click here to select discounted series options. Use the drop down to select the series you wish to race, then select your class and pay now. You can select to make this payment over 6 months. The first payment is made when you register, and then payments will be made automatically deducted on the 1st of the month for the next 5 months. Please note: even though the pop up may list the full amount when you click on the shopping cart, you will see the first of 6 payments listed.
USAC Insurance
All drivers and co-drivers participating in this event will need USAC insurance available at www.ultra4license.com
If you’ve already purchsed your annual license for 2017 you are good.
Pit Crew:
Pit Crew will be $25 on site, $20 to the park and an additional $5 for pit crew insurance.
