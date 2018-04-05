2018 Ladies Offroad Challenge Announced to Join Charlene Bower at Three Events

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 4 View / April 5, 2018

MESA, AZ APRIL 1, 2018: The 2018 Ladies Offroad Challenge gives ladies from across the country the opportunity to join Charlene Bower at three events including Yukon Gear & Axle Garage Experience, the World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon, and Camp RZR at Glamis. The Ladies Offroad Challenge kicked off when the events and sign-up process were announced during the Ladies Offroad Network Experience in Moab. All offroad ladies, 21 and older, are encouraged to participate by signing-up by the deadline Friday April 13th. More information and the online submission form is available at www.LadiesOffroadChallenge.com

“I am very excited to provide another wild and crazy set of events that ladies can participate in with me. A little difference in the events this year as compared to the last couple. First, we are looking for the Garage Girls!! It’s time for you greasy ladies to shine proudly! I have also added two iconic events in the offroad industry where you will help me expose Ladies Offroad Network, while we roll through the backdrops of the events. You never know what we might find ourselves doing or industry legends we will get to talk to,” smiled Charlene Bower, owner of Bower Media and Ladies Offroad Network. “If you have decided this isn’t your year to participate, can you instead change your participation style? I challenge you to reach out to a friend that you know would benefit from trying…just try, you never know what will happen. What challenge will you overcome when joining me at one of the events this year?”

Training Weekend: As part of the process to choose the best candidates for the three events, the Training Weekend is a special opportunity for the Top 10 ladies to visit Arizona, meet each other, and learn some new skills. The last two years, life-long friendships were built during this phase of the challenge. The schedule for the weekend is a secret. You will not know what you will be doing, where you will be going, or who you are going to meet until you arrive at the training locations. Training tasks are designed around the three events and will help narrow down the three challenge finalists. A conversation with promoters from each event will also teach the ladies more about the unique challenges they will be facing if they are chosen as a finalist. This year’s training weekend will be held the first weekend in June 2018. Don’t worry, it’s not all hard work.

Yukon Gear & Axle Garage Experience: Yukon Gear & Axle leads the aftermarket drivetrain industry with designing and manufacturing performance parts made to last. Their products prove themselves in various applications from drag racing to street performance to four wheeling, and they want to share their knowledge! This experience offers the chance to learn about vehicle mechanics from industry leaders and improve your skills in the garage and on the trail. For this garage opportunity, two Challenge participants will accompany you and your own vehicle as you travel to the Yukon shop in Washington to install Yukon gears on your vehicle, with the assistance of their professional staff. After the installation, Yukon will host a day of wheeling for all three participants to explore the local trails!

World Championship Off-Road Races in Crandon: Since 1970, Crandon International Raceway has been hosting the prestigious World Championship Off-Road Races® where drivers compete for the world’s top class titles in short course offroad racing. This year’s event includes the third annual, non-denominational Crandon World Cup, which is open to all Pro Class racers. More than 50,000 people are expected to make their way to Crandon for Labor Day weekend. For this event, you will get to see what goes on behind the scenes of the oldest collection of offroad races in the sport. In addition to this backstage access, you will be invited to participate in special VIP activities throughout the weekend. You will also assist Charlene with creating and hosting a Ladies Offroad Experience for the ladies at Crandon.

Camp RZR in Glamis: Dubbed “the biggest party in the dunes”, Camp RZR® was created as a way to thank the UTV community and Polaris® owners. This fun-filled event offers free demo rides, prize giveaways, and more. Plus, you’re sure to do some awesome dune riding. During this experience, you will get to drive a Polaris RZR® and see what goes on behind the scenes of this UTV event and participate in VIP activities throughout the weekend. You will also assist Charlene with creating and hosting a Ladies Offroad Experience in Glamis.

Past Ladies Encourage Everyone to Participate:

There are common threads to the conversations that Charlene had with the 2016 and 2017 participants. The most common is no one regretted entering the challenge, and at minimum, going through the first phase. Every lady was encouraged with the Votes of Confidence. For those that did make it to the events, they had more words of wisdom:

April 13th Deadline to Participate:

Ladies have until Friday April 13th to submit their application and 3 photos to Winning@BowerMedia.com to be included in this year’s opportunity. The Ladies Offroad Challenge is open to any woman 21 years of age or older. Offroad driving and 4×4 experience is NOT required to enter but may be necessary for some events. International entries are welcome. If chosen, entrant is responsible for travel to the United States.

After the submission deadline, all entries will be opened for public Votes of Confidence on social media. Be sure to share your entry, so your friends and family can vote for you! The social media voting phase will choose the top 30 entries. The top 30 ladies’ stories will be featured on Ladies Offroad Network.

From the top 30 entries, internal judges, including Charlene, will choose the top 10 finalists who will be required to attend a weekend of offroad training June 2018 in Mesa, AZ. This training weekend will include many activities designed to teach the finalists what is needed to excel in these offroad events as well as test their ability to adapt to stressful environments. The top 10 finalists will be announced Thursday, May 10, 2018 via Facebook LIVE. The 3 challenge winners will be announced following completed training.

About Ladies Offroad Network: Ladies Offroad Network is dedicated to supporting all offroad ladies by guiding, educating, and motivating them to achieve their goals. Whether you are a driver, co-driver, racer, passenger, mother, business owner, worker, or hobbyist, you are welcome to join the Network. We aim to meet the needs of every lady who loves offroad by providing a space to learn more about offroad sports, chat with other ladies from around the world, and share stories with a community that has the same passion. The Network consists of an informational website, conversational forum, fun Facebook group and hands-on interactive events. Founded by Bower Media’s Charlene Bower. www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com

