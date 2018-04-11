BFGoodrich Tires Dominate SCORE San Felipe 250 Trophy Truck Class

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / April 11, 2018

Rob MacCachren rallies on BFGoodrich Tires for sixth win,

Phil Blurton wins UTV World Championship

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 11, 2018 — Teams racing off-road with BFGoodrich® Tires proved their toughness at the SCORE San Felipe 250 desert race last weekend. Nearly 100 teams across multiple classes chose BFGoodrich® Tires for the 32nd anniversary of a race notorious for its grueling washes and rocky, tire-punishing terrain.

In the Unlimited Trophy Truck class, eight of the top 10 teams raced on BFGoodrich® Tires. Rob MacCachren won the class on 40-inch BFGoodrich Baja T/A® KR3 tires and finished first overall with a time of 5:20:17 and an average speed of 59.76 mph. In his 30-year-career, MacCachren has won nearly every off-road race and championship imaginable with BFGoodrich® Tires, and has now won the overall San Felipe 250 six times.

BFGoodrich® Tires were used exclusively by the winners of eight classes. In addition to Unlimited Trophy Truck, BFGoodrich claimed victories in Trophy Truck Legends, Class 10, Class 8, Class 7, Class 5, Class 1/2-1600 and the Baja Challenge.

At the same time, 350 miles north in Laughlin, Nev., BFGoodrich was also demonstrating its off-road-racing toughness at the UTV World Championship. The largest UTV race in history showcased multiple classes, but in the main event Can-Am racer Phil Blurton won the world championship title, racing on 32-inch BFGoodrich Baja T/A® KR2 UTV

tires. Since it launched just five months ago, this UTV tire has won the SCORE Baja 1000 and UTV World Championships, as well as two additional “Best in the Desert” races.

“This was a historic weekend for BFGoodrich Tires,” said Peter Calhoun, BFGoodrich motorsports manager. “Between our tires’ dominance of the trophy truck category with Rob MacCachren and the brand’s second consecutive UTV World Championship with Phil Blurton, BFGoodrich showcased performance and toughness in two very different

venues.”

Teams competing on BFGoodrich® Tires at the San Felipe 250 raced on a variety of BFGoodrich tire models that were developed on the Baja peninsula, including multiple iterations of the legendary BFGoodrich Baja T/A® family. The performance of these tires in the grueling Baja desert has been a real-world research and development laboratory for more than 40 years.

BFGoodrich has been a part of the off-road racing community since 1975. As SCORE celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the San Felipe 250 this year, BFGoodrich celebrates a partnership with SCORE races that wouldn’t have been possible without many milestones over the last four decades:

· 1976: BFGoodrich races first radial All-Terrain T/A® tire in

the desert· 1977: First major off-road victory for the Radial

All-Terrain T/A® tire · 1980: First overall Baja 500 victory · 1986: First overall Baja 1000 victory · 1991: BFGoodrich introduces the Baja T/A® tire · 1995: BFGoodrich wins Baja 1000 for 10th consecutive year · 2002: 20th overall Baja 500 win · 2005: BFGoodrich wins Baja 1000 for 20th consecutive year · 2012: 75th overall SCORE Baja victory · 2013: Prototype All-Terrain T/A® KO2 races in Baja 1000 · 2014: BFGoodrich introduces All Terrain T/A® KO2 in Baja, Mexico · 2016: BFGoodrich tires help Rob MacCachren claim third

consecutive Baja 1000 win · 2017: BFGoodrich becomes title sponsor for the SCORE Baja

1000 and sweeps top 12 overall spots · 2018: BFGoodrich becomes title sponsor for the 50th SCORE Baja 500

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on

the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

Related