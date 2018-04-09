Falken Tire seeks victory in 2018 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

CORONA, California (March 6, 2018) – Falken Tire is expanding its involvement in off-road racing by sponsoring two Pro Lite drivers in the 2018 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series (LOORRS) season.

“Falken has a long standing history in Motorsports and we are excited to compete in the LOORRS ultra-competitive ‘short course’ off road racing series,” said Falken Tires Motorsports Manager, Jonathon Bradford. “In 2018 we will be campaigning two teams in the Pro Lite class.”

Jonathan Brenthel and Cole Mamer will race on Falken’s WILDPEAK M/T tires and display the company’s blue-and-teal colors.

It will be a rookie season for Brenthel, a 38-year-old resident of Anaheim, California as he will only run a partial LOORRS campaign in 2018. He will also be competing in long-distance desert racing in which he is a multiple winner.

Mamer, an 18-year-old who lives in Holtville, California, is a three-year veteran of Pro Lite competition and has twice finished in the top 10 in the point standings.

Both Brenthel and Mamer will be racing off-the-shelf Falken Tires rather than special race compounds and expect to be highly competitive.

ABOUT FALKEN TIRES:

Falken Tires, which has its headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga, California, has supported winning teams in multiple racing series including King of the Hammers, rock crawling, desert racing, drifting and sports cars. Falken prepared for its debut in this year’s LOORRS national series by fielding entries for Jonathan and younger brother Jordan Brenthel in last year’s Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Southern California Regional Series

Falken is a part of Sumitomo Rubber North America, Inc. It was founded in 1985 and has used its participation in the various racing series to develop an unmatched line of ultra high performance products. For more information please visit www.falkentire.com

ABOUT LUCAS OIL OFF ROAD RACING SERIES (LOORRS):

The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series is the evolution of the long-standing support of short course racing by Forrest Lucas and Lucas Oil Products. Steeped in the Midwest tradition of short course off-road racing infused with a West Coast influence, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing brings intense four wheel door to door action to challenging, fan-friendly tracks. Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: This is Short Course. For more information please visit www.LucasOilOffRoad.com.

