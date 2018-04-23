LSFest West and MetalCloak Stampede are coming

Holley LS Fest Returns to Vegas May 4th – 6th
The Off Road Challenge is back for 2018!
Any ULTRA4 Cars with an LS motor are welcome to register. Cost is $125 per car.
Must register by April 27th to avoid a late fee!
Unlimited Buggy payout is $5000,
Limited (4500/4800) is $2500
They have a stock class limited to the first 40 rigs that sign up and the payout is $500.
The 6th Annual MetalCloak Stampede is one of our largest regional events each year. We expect high car counts and thousands of spectators. We are holding it in early May this year hoping for moderate temperatures and great racing for spectators! We have over 60 teams already registered!
To Register
All drivers must register by May 4th to avoid a late fee! Please login to register and pay for race related items! Do this before continuing with registration. Login is located in the upper right hand corner.
If you’ve raced with us in the past, you already have a driver profile. Please do not make a new profile as your race history is associated with your existing account. You must login with your username (or email address) and password. If you don’t remember your password, simply click on “request new password” with the username or email address you used.
- Once logged in, click the race.
- Select “racer” tab
- Select your class
Pre-Order your Renegade Race Fuel by May 1st
Renegade Race Fuel- The official Race Fuel of ULTRA4 will be delivering fuel to Prairie City SVRA and will be onsite for every ULTRA 4 race for the 2018 season. They have access to all types of fuel. Teams can pre order and it will be onsite waiting for them. Call Jody Morris at 270/457-4219 or email him at: jmorris@valoroil.com to order your fuel. The truck leaves for the next race on 5/2/2018 so hurry and get your orders in! 2018 Renegade Fuel Contingency Be sure to stop by the renegade booth to get your 4″ x 4″ renegade stickers and sign up for contingency. The top 3 drivers in National points that have used Renegade fuel during at least 3 races will receive the following contingency: 4400: $3000 Total purse – $1500 for 1st, $1000 for 2nd, $500 for 3rd. For 4500-4900 classes, $1250 total purses – $600 – 1st, $400 – 2nd, and $250 – 3rd
USAC Insurance
All drivers and co-drivers participating in this event will need USAC insurance available at www.ultra4license.com If you’ve already purchased your annual license for 2018 you are good.
Pit Crew
Pit bands will be a $5 upgrade from a spectator band. Total cost for entry for pit crew is $25. Pit Crew bands will be $25 on site, or you can purchase annual hard cards at www.ultra4license.com
Please note: All attending must either pay for pit crew bands for the weekend or purchase spectator tickets for the weekend.
Transponder Rental
This will be a transponder race. Cost for transponders will be $30 a transponder. If you own your own, please make sure it is charged and activated before showing up on site!
Race Length
The course will consist of a 2 mile lap. The entire course is visible to spectators and filled with rock obstacles, tight turns and go-fast sections.
Course overview and pits
There will be a hot pit available near the track during the race. Teams do not pit in their camping location at Stampede.
Camping
There is dry camping available after 12PM on Thursday for race teams and spectators. Pit camping will be free for teams. If additional camping space is needed outside of pit for additional RVs, haulers, there will be a charge per camped vehicle. Spectator Camping and additional team camping will be $25 a vehicle for the weekend, as space is limited at the Prairie City RSVA facility.
Hotel Info
We recommend the Hampton Inn in Folsom, California for hotel accomodations close to Prairie City.
http://hamptoninn.hilton.com/en/hp/groups/personalized/S/SACFOHX-NCS-20180508/index.jhtml?WT.mc_id=POG
Address for Prairie City SVRA
Prairie City State Park – Gate 4
