DEI Announces Contingency Connection Commitment

May 1, 2018

Including weekly Racer Rewards, Championship Bonus Packages, and a Grassroots “Racer Appreciation-Introductory Discount Promotion

Avon Lake, Ohio (May 1, 2018)…In support of grassroots racers and all motorsports, leading thermal control manufacturer DEI is pleased to announce the company’s support for the weekly Racer Rewards Program and the DEI “Coolest Champion” end of season Championship Bonus. Additionally, DEI is offering a special pre-season 20% discount for purchases made online at www.DesignEngineering.com. To receive the discount, simply enter the code DEICCRACER.

Contingency Connection is the nation’s oldest and largest motorsports marketing platform reaching grassroots racers in almost every form of competition in the USA including dirt, paved, drag, tractor pull, off-road, diesel, mud bogs, sand drags, import and motorcycle.

With over 80% of all racers involved in grassroots motorsports, Contingency Connection’s Racer Reward Program allows DEI the most direct way to reach target consumers – the racers, engine builders, machine shops and enthusiasts at the track or online for the broadest number of venues and series.

Racer Rewards winners at Contingency Connection tracks and series will qualify to receive the “DEI Racer’s Deal” including special discount pricing at www.designengineering.com on four groups of popular DEI heat protective products: Line and Sleeve, Reflective, Protect-A-Boot spark plug wire protectors, and Versa Shield starter shield. To participate, racers simply display the DEI decal in order to win valuable DEI product discount certificates.

In addition to weekly awards, DEI will sponsor the end-of-season DEI “Coolest Champion Bonus” crowning ONE (1) DEI Champion at each Contingency Connection track and series and awarding each champion with a $200 DEI retail prize package.

Team DEI Sponsorship Manager Tim Musiek says, “Last year we were very pleased with the success of the Contingency Connection Racer Rewards program as it is one of the most effective ways to racing at all levels of competition. We look forward to another good year of building new connections with racers, engine builders, team support and everyone that loves racing as much as we do at DEI.”

For more information about DEI’s commitment to Connection Contingency, call Tim Musiek at 800-264-9472, or e-mail Musiek at TimM@DesignEngineering.com.

To redeem the DEI pre-season 20% Discount, go to www.DesignEngineering.com and enter the code DEICCRACER. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI’s You Tube channel.

About Design Engineering, Inc.® (DEI)

Design Engineering, Inc.® (DEI) is the leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance innovative heat and sound control products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – Automotive, Race, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. Formed in 1995, the company is located in Avon Lake, OH. Additional DEI related brands marketed worldwide are CryO2™ cryogenic intake systems and related accessories, Boom Mat® acoustical insulation and sound deadening products and Radiator Relief™ performance coolant additives.

