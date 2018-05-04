DEI Introduces Boom Mat® Surface Prep Spray

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / May 4, 2018

Versatile primer spray that converts rusty metal into a primed, tough resistant surface

Avon Lake, Ohio (May 2, 2018)…DEI’s Boom Mat® Surface Prep Spray is a versatile one-step, primer spray that prevents and neutralizes rust. Developed to be used prior to installing Boom Mat damping material, this versatile primer prepares any metal surface for paint or body filler and can be used to prolong the life of any ferrous metal.

After application on metal, it dries quickly to a black paintable and tough resistant surface that makes it a great primer for painting. As a prep spray for Boom Mat material use it first anywhere where rust is beginning to show – the vehicle’s interior, truck bed, fender wall, door, chassis, floorboards and more.

As a surface prep for painting, Boom Mat Surface Prep Spray can be used arrest rust on patio furniture, steel appliances, motor housings, nuts, bolts, pipes – any iron surface from commercial construction equipment to marine and powersports applications. After application it dries quickly to a black, ready to paint surface and is completely cured in 12 to 24 hours. Each 16 oz. can covers 35-55 sq. ft. Initial dry time is three to 10 minutes.

For more information about Boom Mat Surface Prep Spray, #050491, or other innovative products from DEI, visit www.DesignEngineering.com. For technical assistance, call toll free at 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect with DEI on Facebook or Twitter or subscribe to DEI’s You Tube channel.

About Design Engineering, Inc.® (DEI)

Design Engineering, Inc.® (DEI) is the leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance innovative heat and sound control products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – Automotive, Race, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. Formed in 1995, the company is located in Avon Lake, OH. Additional DEI related brands marketed worldwide are CryO2™ cryogenic intake systems and related accessories, Boom Mat® acoustical insulation and sound deadening products and Radiator Relief™ performance coolant additives.

Related