2019 King of The Hammers Dates Announced

JOHNSON VALLEY, CA: Mark your calendars, the dates for the 2019 King of The Hammers are set! Hammerking Productions cordially invites all off-road enthusiasts to join us in the desert of Johnson Valley, CA from February 1st through February 9th, 2019 .

The week-long off-road race and festival begins on Friday, February 1st, 2019 with the opening of Hammertown. The event builds in momentum, starting with off-road challenges and qualifying heats, moving into multiple extreme endurance races, until it crescendos with the race that started it all, the 13th annual Nitto King of The Hammers Powered by Optima Batteries on Friday, February 8th, 2019 .

KOH Week is the largest off road event in North America. Last year more than 500 teams registered to compete throughout the week and 50,000 spectators were in attendance.

Each year the event grows in popularity and evolves with new races and off-road challenges added to the schedule. KOH fans should keep an eye out this fall for updates as the event draws closer. In addition to the main King of The Hammers race, which features unlimited 4WDs known as ULTRA4s, many favorite races from 2018 will be returning, some of which include: The Shootout, a one-shot attempt for 4WD vehicles vying for the fastest time up a rock waterfall; The KOH UTV Race, featuring side-by-sides in a punishing eight-hour endurance race; and The Every Man Challenge, a brutal ten-hour race showcasing three limited 4WD racing classes. All events utilize the extreme rocky terrain of Johnson Valley, CA known as The Hammers.

King of The Hammers is considered the hardest one-day off-road race in the world and is always the first race in the ULTRA4 Racing season. The ULTRA4 Racing Series consists of a total of eight races in the United States, including King of the Hammers. The seven additional races are each a qualifier for the ULTRA4 (4400) class for the following year’s King of The Hammers main race.

To learn more about King of The Hammers and ULTRA4 Racing please visit: www.ultra4racing.com

