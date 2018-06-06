Warn Industries Announces More 70th Anniversary Activities

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 0 View / June 6, 2018

Consumers can get in on the anniversary excitement with apparel, contests, and a new winch

Clackamas, OR (6/5/2018) – Seventy years ago, Arthur Warn started Warn Industries with a set of locking hubs for surplus WWII Jeeps. Over the next seven decades, the company would pioneer the electric winch, supply automakers with OE parts, create the powersports winch market, and design a host of innovative state-of-the-art products that let 4WD and powersports enthusiasts “go prepared.” That’s cause for celebration.



Warn Industries kicked off its 70th anniversary celebration in March at Easter Jeep Safari, where the well-known manufacturer of off-road parts and accessories offered limited-edition commemorative apparel, gear, and swag. However, June 10 is the company’s official anniversary date, and Warn has released more information about its celebratory activities for the rest of the year.



70th Anniversary Goods: Now Available Online

The popular 70th anniversary apparel and gear, first available at the 2018 Jeep Safari, is now available for purchase on http://warngear.us. There, consumers can buy commemorative t-shirts, hoodies, hats, patches, and a tin sign—all adorned with unique, collectible anniversary graphics. More items will be added as the weeks progress. Warn will also continue to offer these goods at shows and events, too.



The 70th Anniversary Winch: M8274-70

As in previous milestone years, Warn will release a special limited-edition winch for its 70th anniversary. Called the M8274-70, it will be based on the iconic “upright” WARN winch design. This unique product will feature upgraded performance, Spydura® synthetic rope, distinctive styling, commemorative 70th Anniversary badging, and is destined to become a collector’s item. Warn Industries will release more details about the M8274-70 in the coming months.



Celebrating With Our Customers: WARN Social Media History Contests

Warn Industries will be holding trivia contests based around the company’s history on its Instagram (@warnindustries) and Facebook (@WARNfans) pages beginning this summer. Winners will receive a WARN Prize Pack that includes an assortment of 70th swag. The winner of each trivia contest will be entered into a grand-prize drawing to win a WARN truck winch in Q4. However, this isn’t just any truck winch—it will be the upcoming limited-edition WARN M8274-70.



30 Years of WARN Powersports: First to Market With Pioneering Product

While Warn Industries as a whole is celebrating 70 years in business, 2018 also marks 30 years of offering dedicated powersports products. This includes winches, bumpers, and accessories dedicated to use on ATVs, Side x Sides, and a host of other all-terrain rigs.



Back in the late 1980s, Warn Industries offered the industry’s first dedicated powersports winch—the A1500—which helped riders in the bourgeoning ATV market do more, go farther, and “go prepared” for whatever they’d encounter on the trail. In 1988, Warn patented the ATV winch, and the rest is history. Some 30 years later, Warn Industries is getting ready to revolutionize the powersports industry again with groundbreaking new product to be released later this summer. Expect more information in the coming weeks.



In addition to the activities mentioned above, there will be an employee celebration in the following months where WARN employees and their families are invited to join in the festivities.



About Warn Industries

Warn Industries is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. The company designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersport vehicles. Warn Industries is headquartered near Portland, OR.

