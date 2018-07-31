BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 Reimagined on Small Scale for Radio-Control Vehicles

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / July 31, 2018

Latest-generation off-road tire miniaturized for RC-hobbyist community

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 17, 2018 — Radio-control car enthusiasts have a new way to improve the performance of their RC vehicles. BFGoodrich® Tires, a leader in off-road tire development for the past 40 years, has partnered with Pro-Line Racing, a leader in RC parts and accessories, to reimagine the BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 as a fully-licensed RC vehicle tire.

The BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3, released on June 1, is the next-generation off-road tire for extreme conditions. It was the first tire launched on the notorious Rubicon Trail in the Sierra Nevada, rated one of the most difficult off-road trails in America. Long known as the leading brand for hardcore off-road enthusiasts, BFGoodrich has infused the new tire with technologies that improve climbing, traction and toughness in mud and on rocks. Those technologies have inspired the miniature KM3 RC tire.

Pro-Line Racing was given early access to the life-size Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 design specs to recreate the tire for the small-scale rock-crawling community. The RC-version KM3 tires share the tread pattern and other technical attributes with the full-size tires often seen on Jeeps, trucks, SUVs and UTVs. The full-size and RC-size tires’ aggressive tread lugs bite into loose soil and feature increased traction for climbing both in mud and on rocks.

The new RC tire also features deep, self-cleaning independent tread blocks and linear transverse flex zones to provide grip for the toughest obstacles RC vehicles face.

The BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 RC tires fit 1.9-inch RC crawler wheels and are 4.75-inches tall by 1.77-inches wide, with more sizes to come. They are made with Pro-Line Racing’s proprietary G8 rock-crawling compound, for a balance of traction and wear resistance in RC applications.

“Launching both RC KM3 tires and KM3 tires for full-size vehicles highlights BFGoodrich’s long history of innovating off-road tire technology. At any scale, the KM3 increases your capability to pursue your passion,” said Stephen Peters, brand director for BFGoodrich North America.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com,www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

About Pro-Line Racing

Pro-Line Racing has been committed to quality RC vehicle products and service for 35 years. With a world-class manufacturing facility in the U.S., Pro-Line Racing’s employees are dedicated to innovation and performance that improve the RC experience and provide the most trusted and highest-quality RC accessories in the world.

