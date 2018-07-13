KMC Battle in Blue Grass is Weeks Away

by Shannon Welch / 0 Comments / 4 View / July 13, 2018

KMC Wheels is the title sponsor for the 3rd annual Battle in Bluegrass taking place July 20th and 21st at Dirty Turtle Off Road Park in Bedford, KY. This is the final race in the 4 Wheel Parts Eastern Regional Series. 55 teams are currently registered to compete!

We expect racing to be fierce in all classes as the Eastern Regional Championships are on the line! It is also the last chance for 4400 drivers to qualify for the 2019 King of The Hammers East of the Rockies. If you’ve always wanted to see ULTRA4 Racing up close and personal, this is your chance. The Dirty Turtle Off Road Park provides some great views from the short course and there will also be an ULTRA4 vs. Bouncer Shootout on Saturday night.

Return of the Saturday Night Shootout! The Southern Rock Racing Series (SRRS) Rock Bouncers will be joining ULTRA4 for a shootout after racing on Saturday night. It’s $200 for ULTRA4 drivers who wish to compete, and you can sign up by selecting “shootout” under the “racer” tab located here. Space is limited, drivers should sign up ASAP. Non-ULTRA4 cars and SRRS bouncers should contact Clyde Bynum at Clyde@southernrockracing.com Spectator Info Tickets available at the gate! Spectators: Saturday only – $25 per person Friday and Saturday – $35 per person Thursday thru Saturday – $45 per person Shower House – $5 Please note that these prices are special pricing. Camping will not be charged for the weekend.

Driver and Team Info Thursday, July 19th 4PM – 6PM Early Registration in Dirty Turtle office 5PM Tech Inspection Friday, July 20th 9AM – 2PM Driver Registration.in Dirty Turtle office. Park open for trail riding/ course inspection. 2PM Qualifying Driver Meeting in hot pits – all qualifying drivers must attend! 3PM – 6PM Qualifying for all classes by class 7 PM Driver Meeting for all drivers for Saturday races

Saturday, July 21st All lap counts for races will be determined on site 10AM – 11:30AM UTV Race 12:30PM – 2:30PM Limited (4500, 4600, 4800) Race 3:30PM – 6PM ULTRA4(4400) Race Awards immediately following for all classes 8PM ULTRA4 and SRRS Shootout Race Length The course is expected to be 3-5 miles in length. Dirty Turtle’s race features an extensive short course; tight, wooded sections and hill climbs

Pre-Order your Renegade Race Fuel by June 11th Contingency Be sure to stop by the renegade booth to get your 4″ x 4″ renegade stickers and sign up for contingency. The top 3 drivers in National points that have used Renegade fuel during at least 3 races will receive the following contingency: 4400: $3000 Total purse – $1500 for 1st, $1000 for 2nd, $500 for 3rd. For 4500-4900 classes, $1250 total purses – $600 – 1st, $400 – 2nd, and $250 – 3rd Renegade Race Fuel- The official Race Fuel of ULTRA4 will be delivering fuel on site and will be onsite for every ULTRA4 race for the 2018 season. They have access to all types of fuel. Teams can pre-order and it will be waiting on-site for them. Call Jody Morris at 270/467-4219 or email him at: jmorris@valoroil.com to order your fuel. 2018 Renegade Fuel Pits There will be one hot pit available during the race.

Camping There is dry camping available starting on Thursday and will be free for teams. Use of the shower house is $5. Hotel Info Hampton Inn Carrollton (two and a half stars) ● 7 Slumber Lane, Carrollton, KY 41008 (8.2 miles from the park) ● (502) 732-0700 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Carrollton (two and a half stars) 147 Hospitality Way, Carrollton, KY 41008 (8.3 miles from the park) ● (502) 732-6770

Remember that you MUST mention that you will be staying for the Dirty Turtle event to get these prices. They will only be valid for that weekend. Calling all UTV Drivers Did you know that RCV Performance offers a special race program for all qualifying Ultra4 Racing UTV drivers? They offer three levels of Racer Program pricing for product, in addition to access to special race program additional processes to ensure strength and reliability. As an RCV driver, you have access to their racer rebuild and race prep program. Click here for more info Address for Dirty Turtle Off Road Park 93 Bucks Run Rd. Bedford, KY 40006 Please Note: For those towing to Dirty Turtle. We strongly recommend taking Highway 421 and avoiding Highway 42. Depending on the direction you are traveling from, 421 may be a few extra miles, but is much easier on equipment than the hills found on 42.

To Register All Entry fees must be received by July 13th, any entries after this date will be subject to a $100 late fee. Drivers looking to register for this race can: 1. Pay for a single race – login with your driver profile then please select your class under racer at this link and hit “register now” to pay the single race price. If you are wanting to register for the shootout, please select shootout as your class. USAC Insurance All drivers and co-drivers participating in this event will need USAC insurance available at www.ultra4license.com If you’ve already purchased your annual license for 2018 you are good. Pit Crew Total cost for entry for pit crew is $25 Please note: All attending must either pay for pit crew bands for the weekend or purchase spectator tickets for the weekend. Transponders Transponder rental fee TBD shortly!

Related