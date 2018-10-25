Cal4 Raffle Jeep Press Release

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 17 View / October 25, 2018

Five-buck Wrangler JL

For more than 50 years the California Four Wheel Drive Association (Cal4Wheel) has purchased a Jeep, modified it for real-world travel, and raffled it off for less than the cost of a mac-daddy mocha. The tradition continues this year with a 2018 4-door Jeep JL Wrangler Sport, customized for backcountry adventures.

This year’s Wrangler received a makeover by Cloakworks 4×4 in Rancho Cordova, California. After stripping it down they installed Metalcloak rock rails, tire carrier, and bumpers. Up front is a Warn Zeon 10s recovery winch fitted with synthetic rope and a Factor 55 FlatLink. The drivetrain and underbelly are protected by Metalcloak’s heavy-duty skid plate system, and their Overland high-clearance fenders can be found at each corner. The JL rides on a Metalcloak 3.5-inch Game Changer suspension and custom gold 6-Pak shocks, while a set of 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-terrains and Raceline Combat wheels cap the axles. For a truly unique look they turned to ProWraps for a one-off metal-flake body wrap.

The winning ticket will be drawn February 16th, 2019 at the Cal4Wheel convention in Rancho Cordova, CA (need not be present to win). Runner-up prizes include gear from sPod, PowerTank, Slidesteps, TailGater, and an Atlas II transfer case. Net proceeds go towards the fight to keep our public lands open! Order tickets at: www.cal4wheel.com/win-a-jeep or email winajeep@cal4wheel.com.

