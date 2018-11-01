BFGoodrich Tires Announces Outstanding Trails Winners

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 10 View / November 1, 2018

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2018 — BFGoodrich® Tires, in collaboration with 4 Wheel Parts, United Four Wheel Drive Associations, Jeep Jamboree USA, BlueRibbon Coalition and Off Road Business Association, today announced the winners of the 2018 Outstanding Trails program. This year’s winning trails are:

Wild Rose Trail, Valders, Wis.

Elwood Pass, Rio Grande County, Colo.

North Fork Trail, American Fork Canyon, Utah

Swamp Lake Trail, Fresno County, Calif.

Each year, off-roading clubs from across North America nominate trails to receive grants for education and preservation.

The four winners were chosen by a panel of off-road journalists, enthusiasts and technical experts for their uniqueness, terrain type and enthusiast following.

Each winning organization will be awarded a $5,000 grant for its nominated trail, with $4,000 of the grant coming from BFGoodrich and $1,000 coming from Jeep Jamboree USA. The grants may be used for maintenance, repair, preservation efforts, signage and education.

Now in its 13th year, Outstanding Trails has awarded $180,000 to 48 off-road trails nominated by more than 40 enthusiast clubs.

During the next year, BFGoodrich will participate in club events associated with these trails to highlight responsible trail use. Each of the four trails offer unique technical challenges and unforgettable scenery to off-road drivers.

Wild Rose Trail, Valders, Wis.: Nominated by the Wrangler Riders 4×4 club, this forested trail features rolling hills, steep inclines and varying rough terrain. The grant money will be used to repair rutted areas of the trail and to clear brush and dead trees. Aging trail signage will also be replaced.

Elwood Pass, Rio Grande County, Colo.: Nominated by the Creeper Jeepers club, Elwood Pass features rocks and mud, and several significant hill climbs. The grant will be used to improve the trail in several areas and provide maintenance for the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service roads that connect to the trail.

North Fork Trail, American Fork Canyon, Utah: Nominated by the Backcountry Offroad Adventure Rally club, the North Fork Trail features a 3,500-foot elevation change in 15 miles. The trail crosses several rivers and features moderately rocky sections with views of lakes and nearby mountains. The grant will be used to purchase maintenance equipment and supplies to help keep the area pristine. The club will also improve signage and fencing.

Swamp Lake Trail, Fresno County, Calif.: Nominated by the Four Wheel Drive Club of Fresno, the Swamp Lake Trail meanders among old trapper cabins, closed mines and lakes in the Sierra Nevada. The grant money will be used for trail repairs, new trail signs and materials for a bathroom facility on the trail.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich Tires delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance street to off-road terrain, with one common theme — extreme performance. Upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Instagram or Twitter at @BFGoodrichTires.

Related