BFGoodrich Tires Collaborates with Tire Stickers for Exclusive Tire Customization Technology

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 17 View / November 12, 2018

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 7, 2018 — BFGoodrich® Tires and Tire Stickers, a specialist in tire customization, have teamed up to launch exclusive tire decal technology on five BFGoodrich tire lines.

Tire Stickers was established in 2007 and produces durable, high-quality sidewall decals for vehicle owners who want a customized look to their tires.

The second-generation technology for these tire decals was developed and offered exclusively with BFGoodrich® Tires through 2020. The tire decals feature custom brand colors and align precisely with raised sidewall lettering on select BFGoodrich products. BFGoodrich teamed with Tire Stickers to perfect the alignment of decals with the tire sidewall engravings.

Drivers who purchase tire decals for their BFGoodrich® Tires can install them in minutes. Each purchase includes an installation kit and instructions. This durable, raised-rubber tire lettering is a permanent solution that withstands normal on-road and off-road driving conditions, standard cleaning, and even power washing.

“BFGoodrich builds tires for performance. We also like them to look good – and partnering with Tire Stickers on this technology helps our products stand out for performance and style,” said Carrie Woodward, BFGoodrich global consumer experience manager.

Custom tire decals are available for the following BFGoodrich® Tire lines in white outline, solid white lettering and red/white/blue combinations:

BFGoodrich g-Force TM Rival ®

Rival BFGoodrich g-Force TM Comp 2 TM and Comp 2 TM A/S

Comp 2 and Comp 2 A/S BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A ® KO2 (select sizes)

KO2 (select sizes) BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3

“People choose BFGoodrich tires because of their reputation and authenticity. They want their vehicle to be an extension of who they are,” said Harold Phillips, global general manager of the BFGoodrich brand. “These colored letters are another way BFGoodrich enables these consumers to make their builds even more customized.”

BFGoodrich tire decal kits are sold in sets of four or five (to accommodate a full-size spare tire). Prices range from $159 to $199 per set. Pre-orders began in November and will ship in January 2019. To shop for the decals, visit www.tirestickers.com/shop/bfgoodrich-tire-letters.

To see high-resolution photos of the tire decals and to view a video of decal installation, visit news.bfgoodrichtires.com/tiredecals.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

Related