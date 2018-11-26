BFGoodrich Tires Takes Overall Victory in SCORE Baja 1000

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 14 View / November 26, 2018

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 26, 2018 — BFGoodrich® Tires took first place in the Trophy Truck class for the recent 51st SCORE Baja 1000, as the fastest four-wheel vehicle driven by Cameron Steele won the grueling contest on BFGoodrich® Baja T/A® KR3 tires.

After the dust settled, official results confirmed that eight of the top 10 Trophy Truck finishers raced on BFGoodrich tires, marking the 30th overall win for the brand in the Baja 1000.

BFGoodrich this year offered a $25,000 contingency prize to the overall four-wheel winner racing on its tires. Steele acknowledged his tires’ role in his first Baja 1000 victory.

“BFGoodrich gave us the opportunity to race with the brand three years ago, and it changed everything,” Steele said, alongside co-driver Pat Dean. Steele’s victory was not confirmed immediately after the race concluded, the result of a timing penalty levied against Baja veteran and former champion Rob MacCachren.

The other top-10 Trophy Truck finishers racing on BFGoodrich-brand tires included MacCachren, Dan McMillin, Bryce Menzies, Kevin Thompson, Zak Langley, Robbie Pierce and Tim Herbst.

The 30th milestone Baja 1000 win highlighted BFGoodrich’s desert-racing dominance, with additional wins in 11 other classes: the COPS Racing team’s first win in Class 1; Bryce Swaim in Trophy Truck Spec; Bruce Yee in Class 1/2 1600; and the Baja Challenge class.

“This was a special win for us and Cameron,” said Peter Calhoun, BFGoodrich motorsports manager. “Our 30th overall win in the Baja 1000 is all the more noteworthy because of the variety of BFGoodrich tires that brought victories for the racers who trusted us to get them across the finish line.”

Team BFGoodrich dedicated the Baja Challenge win to late team member Bill Weber, who was a longtime ambassador for the brand. The team – including Kyle Tucker, Lance Clifford, Mike Johnson, Glen Allen, Brian Finch, Brad Lovell and Jay Jukupka – won on the new BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3, proving again that an off-the-rack tire that’s widely available at retail is tough enough to win in Baja.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

