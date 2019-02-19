BFGoodrich Racers Reign at King of the Hammers

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / February 19, 2019

BFGoodrich wins overall for the ninth time in 13 years

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 15, 2019 — BFGoodrich racers dominated the notoriously tough King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, Calif., handily winning three of the four major events.

The 235-mile King of the Hammers race takes Ultra4 cars through extreme rock crawling for one of the most grueling events in off-road racing. BFGoodrich racer Jason Scherer earned his third Ultra4 crown at King of the Hammers, and second in a row. No other racer has won back to back. The win earned him a $10,000 contingency prize from BFGoodrich and $65,000 from the race purse.

Racing on custom BFGoodrich® Baja T/A® KR3-SR tires made specifically to win King of the Hammers, Scherer completed the race in six hours and 32 minutes – five minutes ahead of the next driver.

“I’m amazed we’ve started two King of the Hammers races in a row and have won back-to-back races on the same set of tires we started with. That is probably one of the most amazing feats that occurs in this brutal race,” Scherer said. “I appreciate everything BFGoodrich has done for our team to develop the best tires to conquer the harshest terrain imaginable.”

In the King of the Hammers Desert Invitational, T1 desert trucks raced for a large prize pot of $125,000. In the end, the top five racers were all on BFGoodrich tires. The top three split the entire prize.

Luke McMillin took first place in the T1 race, winning on 40-inch BFGoodrich® Baja T/A® KR3 tires and taking home $100,000. Justin Lofton, also a BFGoodrich racer, came in second place, winning $15,000. BFGoodrich racer Apdaly Lopez claimed third place and $10,000.

In the King of the Hammers UTV competition, Mitch Guthrie Jr. won for the second time, competing on BFGoodrich® Baja T/A®KR2 UTV tires.

“For this race, tire choice is the most important thing, and that’s why I run with BFGoodrich,” Guthrie said. “Not only did I have zero flats, but the tires helped guide me up some of the nastiest rock sections on the planet. Whether it was fast desert lakebed or slow rock sections, my tires helped me win.”

BFGoodrich Motorsports Manager Peter Calhoun said the weekend wins were a significant milestone as the 2019 racing season gets underway.

“The 2019 season is off to a very strong start for us,” Calhoun said. “We’ve seen overall wins in the Dakar Rally, the Best in the Desert Parker 425 and now King of the Hammers. We’re thankful to all the racers who trust us to get them their wins.”

