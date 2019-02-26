FOX Puts up $10k Purse to the Overall Winner of The 2019 Mint 400

by MadMedia / 0 Comments / 7 View / February 26, 2019

The Mint 400 today announced FOX has returned as a primary sponsor of the 2019 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 powered by Monster Energy. An industry leader in design and development of high performance shock absorbers and off-road racing suspension products, FOX returns to The Great American Off-Road Race for the seventh consecutive year.

FOX athletes have won the last six Mint 400 races overall – Bryce Menzies (2019), Rob MacCachren (2018), Justin Lofton (2017), Justin Lofton (2016), Andy McMillin (2014) and Bryce Menzies (2013). FOX is again putting up ten thousand dollars for the overall winner on FOX shocks. Additionally, the FOX Proving Grounds returns as the ultimate proving grounds in one of the toughest and most challenging sections of The Mint 400 race course.

“Simply put, no one comes close to FOX’s dominance at The Mint 400. FOX has been in the shock game for over three decades and is a great example of a company that created a product specific to off-road racing and took it mainstream. Without brands like FOX, we simply can’t do what we do,” commented Matt Martelli, Mint 400 CEO.

FOX has also stepped up to give each winner of the Method Race Wheels Pit Crew Challenge a set of Performance Series 2.0 Smooth Body IFP direct replacement shocks for trucks or SUV’s.

FOX offers bolt on performance shocks for your daily driver and UTV, utilizing the same technology used in high performance world off-road racing. Come by and see FOX’s line of products at The Mint 400 Off-Road Festival presented by Rockford Fosgate from 9:00am-5:00pm on Fremont St. East Thursday, March 7th and Friday, March 8th.



ABOUT FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, Georgia.



About The Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the most celebrated, prestigious, and challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over four hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1968, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the world’s best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!

About Mad Media

Established in 1995, Mad Media is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, specializing in adrenalized film and television production. Owners Matt and Josh Martelli have spent over two decades crafting authentic, culturally engaging brand messages in print, web, photography, and film platforms for some of the worlds top brands including Red Bull, BFGoodrich Tires, and Polaris Industries. Mad Media’s viral film projects, such as the Gymkhana series and XP1K series, have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. From their early days as pioneers of branded viral video content for skateboard companies Osiris and Expedition, to their most recent work spreading the gospel of off-road racing with the world famous Mint 400, Mad Media remains a powerhouse pioneer of digital media.

Related