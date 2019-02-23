Nexen Tire USA Earns Podium Finish in First-Ever Appearance At King of the Hammers!

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / February 22, 2019

— True North Racing – Supplied with Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road Tires – Earns Second-Place Podium Finish in Grueling Off-Road Race —

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (Feb. 19, 2019) – Nexen Tire America, Inc., a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV/light truck and winter tire technology, took its premier Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road tires to the 2019 King of the Hammers off-road racing event and earned a second-place podium finish in the 4WP Every Man Challenge with racing partner True North Racing.Nexen Tire made its first-ever appearance at the event by partnering with True North Racing and its driver, Alex McNeil, who pilots the #4675 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Alex finished second-place in the Spidertrax 4600 Stock Class with an elapsed time of 8:48:13. The well-established Canadian racing team set out to showcase how well Nexen Tire’s Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road Tires perform under demanding off-road conditions. True North Racing competed in the 4WP Every Man Challenge, a race consisting of a two-lap course designed to test the limits of its competitors and their equipment. The race dictates each competitor must use the vehicle’s factory frame, engine and transmission, as well as 35-inch DOT approved tires, single 2.5-inch diameter shocks on all four corners and mechanical-type steering.

“It’s a challenge just to even finish the course, so Alex’s second place was a pretty amazing accomplishment. We were confident in the MTX’s ability to tackle these conditions, and it was great to be able to back that up with a podium finish,” said Paul Jho, motorsport senior manager for Nexen Tire. “The Roadian MTX is designed for both casual off-roaders and tough competitive conditions and that is exactly what Alex and the True North Racing Team needed to finish one of the most demanding off-road races on the planet.”

Nexen Tire’s Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road Tire was an early front-runner at this year’s King of the Hammers. Many teams who enter the race do not finish within the allotted time frame — let alone finish at all — due to mechanical failures, rollover risks and especially tire failures. With confidence in Nexen Tire’s Roadian MTX, McNeil and the team completed the race with a podium finish on the exact same set of 35×12.5×17-inch tires they started with. This illustrates the tough-as-nails reputation the Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road Tire has earned in the competitive-racing sector and overall off-road community.

The Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road Tire sports top features such as:

Available in more than 35 different sizes including 33-, 35- and 37-inch

Roadian MTX’s aggressive design embraces on- and off-road versatility

Distinctively designed dual sidewalls – Beast and Machine – giving the customer the freedom to choose the look that best represents their lifestyle and vehicle

Standard 3-ply construction and F-Load rating- weight rating makes the Roadian MTX perfect for towing and heavy loads

Max 80 PSI to support high-load conditions

Tread-block design helps to eliminate noise, harshness and vibration transferred into the cabin

Exceptional low-air qualities for maximum performance in off-road and mud terrain environments

“These tires surpassed all of our expectations in terms of performance and durability,” said McNeil, driver of the Nexen Tire Sponsored #4675 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. “We are beyond impressed with the Roadian MTX’s ability to handle the most tortuous conditions that a tire can be subjected to with ease and we are very excited about our continuing partnership with Nexen Tire.”

For more information, please contact nexen@godriven360.com or call 310-374-6177.

About Nexen Tire:

Inspired by Nexen’s global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV / light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price. Find out more about how Nexen has your back at nexentireusa.com – and join us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #WeGotYou #NexenTire #NexenRacing

