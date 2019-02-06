NEXEN TIRE USA MAKES FIRST APPEARANCE AT 2019 KING OF THE HAMMERS SPONSORING TRUE NORTH RACING TEAM

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / February 5, 2019

— True North Racing will be Competing on Nexen’s MTX Premier Off-Road Tires —

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (Feb. 4, 2019) – Nexen Tire America, Inc., a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV / light truck and winter tire technology, is now taking its Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road mud-terrain tires to one of the world’s most grueling off-road racing events – the 2019 King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley on Feb. 1 – Feb. 9. Nexen Tire is partnering with True North Racing to showcase how well its leading off-road tires perform under extreme load and demanding environments. King of the Hammers is one of the world’s toughest off-road racing events. The race entails a grueling full-week event that combines rigorous desert racing with positional rock crawling, tackling some of the harshest desert terrain that Southern California is home to.

True North Racing of Western Canada competes in the 4600 Stock Class with two highly advanced off-road capable Jeep Grand Cherokee builds, as well as the 4800 Legends Class with a custom-fabricated ‘Brinkfab’ off-road vehicle. Nexen Tire has provided its Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road tires for all three vehicles and will utilize the company’s extremely popular 35×12.5×17-inch and 37×12.5×17-inch off-road tires. The Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road Tire has quickly made a name for itself as a tier 1 tire choice among off-road enthusiasts since its initial release just over a year ago, which is why established off-road racing teams like True North Racing have selected Nexen Tire as its exclusive tire provider for competitive racing.

True Racing North will have two highly custom Jeep Grand Cherokee builds and one custom-fabricated off-road vehicle on the scene at this year’s King of the Hammers event:

Joey Shilliday – driver of the 2014 King of the Hammers’ winning #4674 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 4600 Stock Class

Alex McNeil – driver of the #4675 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 4600 Stock Class

Lyndon Sheppard – driver of the Brinkfab Chassis off-road vehicle, 4800 Legends Class

“We’re excited to finally announce that we will be working with our newest sponsor, Nexen Tire! We have tremendous goals for this year, and Nexen Tire will help solidify those goals and position True Racing North as a top contender during the annual King of the Hammers event,” said Joey Shilliday, driver of the 2014 King of the Hammers’ winning #4674 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. “More than 90% of competitors who enter this competition do not finish. Teaming up with Nexen Tire means we have a better chance at winning this year, and we plan to capitalize on that thanks to our new Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road tires.”

For more information, please contact nexen@godriven360.com or call 310-374-6177.

About Nexen Tire:

Inspired by Nexen’s global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV / light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price. Find out more about how Nexen has your back at nexentireusa.com – and join us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #WeGotYou #NexenTire #NexenRacing

