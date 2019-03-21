Toyo Tires® Introduces the All-New Toyo® Open Country® H/T II Featuring Improved Performance and Durability with Unique Sidewall Options

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / March 21, 2019

CYPRESS, CA — Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) introduces the all-new Toyo® Open Country® H/T II highway all-season tire for pickup trucks and SUVs. This next-generation tire builds on the quality and reputation of the Open Country H/T with added technology and design that deliver improved wet braking performance and handling, longer tread life, and more consistent traction performance throughout the life of the tire.

Contributing to the improvements is a new wear-resistant tread compound that extends tire life and improves durability. A combination of new patented tread design features, including adaptive circumferential grooves and expanding shoulder grooves, help maintain excellent wet performance throughout the wear life of the tire. All-season performance is further enhanced by four wide circumferential grooves and multi-wave sipes.

The Open Country H/T II also offers innovative styling options with a dual sidewall design that allows owners to further customize their truck or SUV with a look that is just right for them: classic or sporty. The classic design is reminiscent of the Open Country H/T and will appeal to those who love the predecessor tire. The classic side is also available with raised outlined white letters in select sizes. The sporty side features high-contrast lettering and an attractive, stylized shoulder and sidewall to complement today’s sporty and modern trucks and SUVs.

This premium all-season tire comes with an impressive treadwear warranty of up to 70,000 miles and is backed by the Toyo Tires 500 Mile Trial Offer. To learn more about the new Toyo Open Country H/T II, and the entire line of Open Country tires ranging from rugged to refined, go to toyotires.com/open-country-tires.

About Toyo Tires®

Established in 1966, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. represents the innovation, quality, performance, and excellent service that Toyo Tires has delivered worldwide for more than 70 years. The company offers a full line of premium tires for nearly every vehicle including light trucks, SUVs, crossovers, sports cars, luxury cars and hybrids as well as commercial trucks. Many of the tires are built in the United States at their state-of-the-art factory in Georgia. To find the right tire for your vehicle as well as an authorized dealer, visit www.toyotires.com. You can also join the Toyo Tires community on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

